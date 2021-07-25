Jamaica Stock Exchange market summary for week of July 19 – 23

All of the major Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE) declined except for the JSE Select Index (JSESI) for the week ending July 23, 2021. The JSE Index decreased by 0.17 per cent to 419,356.37 which leaves it up 6.00 per cent for the year. The other major indices closed out the week as mentioned: JSE All Jamaican Composite Index: 457,850.00; JSESI: 10,355.89; JSE Cross Listed Index: 91.10; Junior Market Index: 3,369.03; JSE Financial Index: 103.25; JSE Manufacturing and Distribution Index: 105.46.

Of the 110 stocks which traded in the week, 38 advanced higher, 61 declined and 11 held firm. Stanley Motta Limited, Radio Jamaica Limited (RJR) and Sagicor Select Funds Limited – Financial (SelectF) were the largest traded stocks by volume for the week.

Winners

Eppley Limited's 7.50 per cent preference shares was the largest winner of the week as its stock price rose by 35 per cent to $14.82. RJR and JMMB Group Limited's 7.15 per cent preference shares rose by more than 21 per cent each to close at $2.12 and $3.35, respectively. Consolidated Bakeries Limited, Eppley Limited's 8.75 per cent preference share, Portland JSX Limited, Caribbean Cream Limited and Jetcon Corporation Limited were the other major winners.

Losers

Elite Diagnostic Limited was the largest loser of the week as it declined by 12 per cent to $3.18. Eppley Limited and Medical Disposables and Supplies Limited dropped by more than 10 per cent each to close at $38.59 and $4.75. Palace Amusement Company Limited, Knutsford Express Limited, SSL Venture Capital Limited, tTech Limited and Caribbean Assurance Brokers Limited were the other major losers.

Sagicor Select Funds Limited - Financial's net asset value (NAV) decreased slightly to $0.832 while Select Manufacturing and Distribution's NAV decreased to $1.098.