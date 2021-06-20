Jamaica Stock Exchange market summary for week of June 14 – 18

All of the major Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE) indices except the JSE Cross Listed Index (JSECL) advanced for the week ending June 18, 2021.

The JSE Index advanced by 2.56 per cent to 437,322.11 which leaves it up 10.54 per cent for the year. The other major indices closed out the week as mentioned: JSE All Jamaican Composite Index: 473,387.69; JSE Select Index: 10,758.47; JSECL: 103.42; Junior Market Index: 3,367.03; JSE Financial Index: 109.15; JSE Manufacturing and Distribution Index: 106.81.

Of the 109 stocks which traded in the week, 43 advanced higher, 58 declined and eight held firm. Future Energy Source Company Limited, Wigton Windfarm Limited and Caribbean Flavours and Fragrances Limited were the largest traded stocks by volume for the week.

Winners

Portland JSX Limited was the largest winner of the week as its stock price rose by 29 per cent to $9.17. 138 Student Living Limited preference shares and Express Catering Limited rose by more than 20 per cent each to close at $7.62 and $6.42, respectively. JMMB Group Limited (JMMBGL), Palace Amusement Company Limited, JMMBGL 7.50 preference shares, Lasco Distributors Limited and Eppley Limited were the other major winners.

Losers

ISP Financial Services Limited was the largest loser of the week as it declined by 24 per cent to $15.24. Indies Pharma Limited, Sterling Investments Limited (USD Shares),Kingston Properties Limited, Eppley Caribbean Property Limited — Value Fund, CAC 2000 Limited and Berger Paints Limited were the other major losers.

Sagicor Select Funds Limited — Financial's net asset value (NAV) increased slightly to $0.865 while Select Manufacturing and Distribution's NAV increased to $1.108.