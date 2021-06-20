Jamaica Stock Exchange market summary for week of June 14 – 18

Jamaica Stock Exchange market summary for week of June 14 – 18Sunday, June 20, 2021
|
All of the major Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE) indices except the JSE Cross Listed Index (JSECL) advanced for the week ending June 18, 2021.
The JSE Index advanced by 2.56 per cent to 437,322.11 which leaves it up 10.54 per cent for the year. The other major indices closed out the week as mentioned: JSE All Jamaican Composite Index: 473,387.69; JSE Select Index: 10,758.47; JSECL: 103.42; Junior Market Index: 3,367.03; JSE Financial Index: 109.15; JSE Manufacturing and Distribution Index: 106.81.
Of the 109 stocks which traded in the week, 43 advanced higher, 58 declined and eight held firm. Future Energy Source Company Limited, Wigton Windfarm Limited and Caribbean Flavours and Fragrances Limited were the largest traded stocks by volume for the week.
Winners
Portland JSX Limited was the largest winner of the week as its stock price rose by 29 per cent to $9.17. 138 Student Living Limited preference shares and Express Catering Limited rose by more than 20 per cent each to close at $7.62 and $6.42, respectively. JMMB Group Limited (JMMBGL), Palace Amusement Company Limited, JMMBGL 7.50 preference shares, Lasco Distributors Limited and Eppley Limited were the other major winners.
Losers
ISP Financial Services Limited was the largest loser of the week as it declined by 24 per cent to $15.24. Indies Pharma Limited, Sterling Investments Limited (USD Shares),Kingston Properties Limited, Eppley Caribbean Property Limited — Value Fund, CAC 2000 Limited and Berger Paints Limited were the other major losers.
Sagicor Select Funds Limited — Financial's net asset value (NAV) increased slightly to $0.865 while Select Manufacturing and Distribution's NAV increased to $1.108.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy