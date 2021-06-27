Jamaica Stock Exchange market summary for week of June 21–25

Jamaica Stock Exchange market summary for week of June 21–25Sunday, June 27, 2021
|
All the major Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE) indices declined for the week ending June 25, 2021. The JSE Index declined by 1.42 per cent to 431,109.83 which leaves it up 8.97 per cent for the year. The other major indices closed out the week as mentioned: JSE All Jamaican Composite Index, 471,552.19; JSE Select Index, 10,707.00; JSE Cross Listed Index, 91.93; Junior Market Index, 3,338.17; JSE Financial Index, 107.29; JSE Manufacturing and Distribution Index, 106.13.
Of the 109 stocks which traded in the week, 46 advanced higher, 54 declined and 9 held firm. Wigton Windfarm Limited, TransJamaican Highway Limited, and Future Energy Source Company Limited were the largest traded stocks by volume for the week.
Winners
MPC Caribbean Clean Energy Limited (MPCCEL), Jamaican-dollar (JMD) shares, was the largest winner of the week as its stock price rose by 27 per cent to $148.49. Eppley Caribbean Property Fund – Value Fund and ISP Financial Services Limited rose by more than 18 per cent each to close at $42.92 and $17.98 respectively. CAC 2000 Limited, Indies Pharma Jamaica Limited, JMMB Group Limited (JMMBGL) 6 per cent, US-dollar (USD) preference shares, and Caribbean Flavours and Fragrances Limited were the other major winners.
Losers
JMMBGL 7.25 per cent preference shares (2018 shares) was the largest loser of the week as it declined by 26 per cent to $1.10. JMMBGL 7 per cent preference shares (2018 shares), 138 Student Living Limited's variable rate preference shares, Express Catering Limited, Kingston Properties Limited, Guardian Holdings Limited and MPCCEL (USD shares) were the other major losers.
Sagicor Select Funds Limited - Financial's net asset value (NAV) increased slightly to $0.870, while Select Manufacturing and Distribution's NAV increased to $1.117.
— David Rose
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy