Jamaica Stock Exchange market summary for week of June 21–25

All the major Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE) indices declined for the week ending June 25, 2021. The JSE Index declined by 1.42 per cent to 431,109.83 which leaves it up 8.97 per cent for the year. The other major indices closed out the week as mentioned: JSE All Jamaican Composite Index, 471,552.19; JSE Select Index, 10,707.00; JSE Cross Listed Index, 91.93; Junior Market Index, 3,338.17; JSE Financial Index, 107.29; JSE Manufacturing and Distribution Index, 106.13.

Of the 109 stocks which traded in the week, 46 advanced higher, 54 declined and 9 held firm. Wigton Windfarm Limited, TransJamaican Highway Limited, and Future Energy Source Company Limited were the largest traded stocks by volume for the week.

Winners

MPC Caribbean Clean Energy Limited (MPCCEL), Jamaican-dollar (JMD) shares, was the largest winner of the week as its stock price rose by 27 per cent to $148.49. Eppley Caribbean Property Fund – Value Fund and ISP Financial Services Limited rose by more than 18 per cent each to close at $42.92 and $17.98 respectively. CAC 2000 Limited, Indies Pharma Jamaica Limited, JMMB Group Limited (JMMBGL) 6 per cent, US-dollar (USD) preference shares, and Caribbean Flavours and Fragrances Limited were the other major winners.

Losers

JMMBGL 7.25 per cent preference shares (2018 shares) was the largest loser of the week as it declined by 26 per cent to $1.10. JMMBGL 7 per cent preference shares (2018 shares), 138 Student Living Limited's variable rate preference shares, Express Catering Limited, Kingston Properties Limited, Guardian Holdings Limited and MPCCEL (USD shares) were the other major losers.

Sagicor Select Funds Limited - Financial's net asset value (NAV) increased slightly to $0.870, while Select Manufacturing and Distribution's NAV increased to $1.117.

­— David Rose