Jamaica Stock Exchange market summary for week of June 28 – July 2

All of the major Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE) declined except for the Junior Market Index (JDI) and the JSE Manufacturing and Distribution Index (JSEMD) for the week ending July 2, 2021.

The JSE Index declined by 1.61 per cent to 424,163.22 which leaves it up 7.22 per cent for the year. The other major indices closed out the week as mentioned: JSE All Jamaican Composite Index, 463,917.06; JSE Select Index, 10,489.82; JSE Cross Listed Index, 90.50; JMI, 3,402.30; JSE Financial Index, 104.16; JSEMD, 108.13.

Of the 106 stocks which traded in the week, 46 advanced higher, 52 declined and eight held firm. Future Energy Source Company Limited (FESCO), Wigton Windfarm Limited and Derrimon Trading Company Limited were the largest traded stocks by volume for the week.

Winners

GWest Corporation Limited was the largest winner of the week as its stock price rose by 49 per cent to $1.19. JMMB Group Limited 7.25 per cent preference shares (2018 shares) and Fesco went up by more than 26 per cent each to close at $1.50 and $1.42, respectively. Palace Amusement Company Limited, ISP Financial Services Limited, Caribbean Producers Jamaica Limited and Medical Disposables and Supplies Limited were the other major winners.

Losers

MPC Caribbean Clean Energy Limited was the largest loser of the week as it declined by 21 per cent to $117.00. First Rock Capital Holdings Limited (USD shares), Jetcon Corporation Limited, KLE Group Limited, Sagicor Group Jamaica Limited, Sterling Investments Limited (USD shares) and 1834 Investments Limited were the other major losers.

Sagicor Select Funds Limited — Financial's net asset value (NAV) decreased slightly to $0.849 while Select Manufacturing and Distribution's NAV increased to $1.118.