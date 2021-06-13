Jamaica Stock Exchange market summary for week of June 7– 11

All of the major Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE) indices except the JSE Cross Listed Index (JSECL), Junior Market Index (JMI) and JSE Financial Index (JSEFI) advanced for the week ending June 11, 2021. The JSE Index advanced by 0.51 per cent to 426,420.61 which leaves it up 7.79 per cent for the year. The other major indices closed out the week as mentioned: JSE All Jamaican Composite Index: 459,273.23; JSE Select Index: 10,312.58; JSECL: 105.54; JMI: 3,327.84; JSEFI: 105.65; JSE Manufacturing and Distribution Index: 104.92.

Of the 110 stocks which traded in the week, 52 advanced higher, 49 declined and nine held firm. Mailpac Group Limited, Wigton Windfarm Limited and Transjamaican Highway Limited were the largest traded stocks by volume for the week.

Winners

Jetcon Corporation Limited was the largest winner of the week as its stock price rose by 57 per cent to $1.71. Kingston Properties Limited and MPC Caribbean Clean Energy Limited (USD shares) rose by more than 20 per cent each to close at $11.75 and US $1.15, respectively. Berger Paints Limited, Eppley Limited's 8.25 per cent preference shares, Dolphin Cove Limited, Everything Fresh Limited and Eppley Limited were the other major winners.

Losers

138 Student Living Limited's variable rate preference shares was the largest loser of the week as it declined by 24 per cent to 1.90. Ciboney Limited, JMMB Group Limited 7.15 per cent preference shares, Medical Disposable and Supplies Limited, Margaritaville Turks Limited (USD Shares), Blue Power Group Limited and MPCCEL JMD shares were the other major losers.

Sagicor Select Funds Limited - Financial's net asset value (NAV) decreased slightly to $0.853 while Select Manufacturing and Distribution's NAV increased to $1.102.