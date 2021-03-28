Jamaica Stock Exchange market summary for week of March 22-26

All of the major Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE) indices except the JSE Select Index (JSESI) advanced for the week ending March 26, 2021. The JSE Index increased by 0.15 per cent to 395,153.87 which leaves it down 0.12 per cent for the year but up 11 per cent year over year. The other major indices closed out the week as mentioned: All Jamaican Composite Index: 433,426.84; JSESI: 9,799.97; JSE Cross Listed Index: 90.91; JSE Financial Index: 99.46; JSE Manufacturing and Distribution Index: 93.95.

Of the 52 stocks which traded in the week, 29 advanced, 19 declined and six held firm. Radio Jamaica Limited, Wigton Windfarm Limited and Transjamaica Highway Limited were the largest traded stocks by volume for the week.

WINNERS

JMMB Group Limited's 7.25 per cent variable rate preference shares was the largest winner for the week as its price rose by 16 per cent to $1.43.

138 Student Living Limited's variable preference shares saw the second largest price increase to the tune of 15 per cent to $4.32 with two units being traded.

1834 Investments Limited and Eppley Caribbean Property Fund – Value Fund were the other double-digit winners with both stocks increasing by 10 per cent to $1.07 and $44.51, respectively.

Jamaica Producers Group Limited and Mayberry Investments Limited were the other leading winners for the week.

LOSERS

After a 309 per cent rally last week to emerge as the week's largest winner, Ciboney Group Limited suffered a 33.33 per cent drop to $0.60. The stock has exhibited the greatest price volatility so far in 2021 with February and March seeing the greatest gains and losses in the stock.

Margaritaville Turks Limited (JMD Shares) declined by 19 per cent to $35. Key Insurance Limited, Caribbean Cement Limited, Indies Pharma Jamaica Limited and Eppley Limited's 8.25 per cent preference shares were the other major losers for the week.

Despite Indies closing out the week lower, the company hit an all-time high of $4.90 on the news of a vaccine distribution plan which was impacted later in the week by external developments.

Sagicor Select Funds Limited – financials net asset value rose slightly to $0.829 while Select Manufacturing and Distribution declined to $0.990.