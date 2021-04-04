Jamaica Stock Exchange market summary for week of March 29 – April 1

With the exception of the JSE Cross Listed Index (JCLI), all of the major Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE) indices advanced for the week ending March 26, 2021.

The JSE Index increased by 0.56 per cent to 397,354.26 which leaves it up 0.44 per cent for the year but far from its peak performance last year. The other major indices closed out the week as mentioned: All Jamaican Composite Index: 436,073.64; JSE Select Index: 9,812.98; JCLI: 85.27; JSE Financial Index: 100.10; JSE Manufacturing and Distribution Index (JSEMD): 94.99.

Of the 53 stocks which traded in the week, 20 advanced higher, 27 declined and six held firm. Mayberry Jamaican Equities Limited, Trans Jamaica Highway Limited and Wigton Windfarm Limited were the largest traded stocks by volume for the week.

WINNERS

Salada Foods Limited was the largest winner of the short week as it's split adjusted price rose by 39 per cent to $6.13 with a peak price of $7.20 ($72.00). It started the week at $44.40 ($4.40) before its 10 to 1 split took effect. 138 Student Living Limited (138SL) variable rate preference shares and Key Insurance Limited were the other double-digit leaders with a 26 and 10 per cent increase, respectively. Caribbean Cement Limited, JMMB Group Limited's 7.50 per cent preference shares and Seprod Limited were the other major winners.

LOSERS

Eppley Caribbean Property Fund – Value Fund was the largest loser of the week as it declined by 9.28 per cent to $40.38. Margaritaville Limited Turks Limited (JMD Shares) declined by 8.57 per cent to $32. 138SL ordinary shares, JSE ordinary shares, Eppley Limited's 8.75 per cent preference shares and Panjam Investments Limited were the other major losers.

Sagicor Select Funds Limited – Financial's (SelectF) net asset value (NAV) rose slightly to $0.830 while Select Manufacturing and Distribution's (SelectMD) NAV declined to $0.977. SelectMD's NAV has risen by 15 per cent so far in 2021 with the NAV trailing the market price by $0.10 as the JSEMD grew by 15 per cent for the quarter. SelectF's NAV has declined by two per cent this year and trades at a 36 per cent discount to the market price of $0.61.