Jamaica Stock Exchange market summary for week of May 10– 14

Jamaica Stock Exchange market summary for week of May 10– 14Sunday, May 16, 2021
All of the major Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE) indices except the JSE All Jamaican Composite Index (JSEACI), JSE Junior Market Index (JSEJM), JSE Select Index and the JSE Manufacturing and Distribution Index (JSEMD) declined for the week ending May 14, 2021. The JSE Index declined by 0.35 per cent to 428,015.27 which leaves it up 8.19 per cent for the year. The other major indices closed out the week as mentioned: JSEACI: 451,713.66; JSE Select Index: 10,066.19; JSE Cross Listed Index: 124.93; JSEJM: 3,321.55; JSE Financial Index: 107.13; JSEMD: 103.64.
Of the 109 stocks which traded in the week, 56 advanced higher, 40 declined and 13 held firm. Future Energy Source Company Limited, Wigton Windfarm Limited and Sagicor Select Funds Limited – Financial (SelectF) were the largest traded stocks by volume for the week.
Winners
Portland JSX Limited was the largest winner of the week as its stock price rose by 46 per cent to $10.40. First Rock Capital Holdings Limited (USD shares) and Lasco Financial Services Limited were the other stocks which rose by more than 20 per cent to $0.1180 and $3.94, respectively. tTech Limited, Eppley Limited's 7.50 per cent preference shares, Cargo Handlers Limited and Blue Power Group Limited were the other major double-digit winners.
Losers
After being one of the largest risers last week, Salada Foods Limited was the largest loser of the week as it declined by 23 per cent to $7.22. Medical Disposables and Supplies Limited, Everything Fresh Limited, Key Insurance Limited, Caribbean Cement Company and Jamaica Producers Group Limited were the other major losers.
SelectF's net asset value (NAV) increased slightly to $0.848 while Select Manufacturing and Distribution's NAV decreased to $1.075.
