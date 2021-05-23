Jamaica Stock Exchange market summary for week of May 17– 21

All of the major Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE) indices except the JSE All Jamaican Composite Index (JSEACI), JSE Junior Market Index (JSEJM) and the JSE Select Index (JSESI) declined for the week ending May 21, 2021.

The JSE Index declined by 0.87 per cent to 424,303.18 which leaves it up 7.25 per cent for the year. The other major indices closed out the week as mentioned: JSEACI: 454,479.33; JSESI: 10,129.38; JSE Cross Listed Index: 110.08; JSEJM: 3,324.08; JSE Financial Index: 105.33; JSE Manufacturing and Distribution Index: 103.62.

Of the 108 stocks which traded in the week, 45 advanced higher, 54 declined and nine held firm. Future Energy Source Company Limited, Sagicor Select Funds Limited – Financial (SelectF) and Wigton Windfarm Limited were the largest traded stocks by volume for the week.

Winners

138 Student Living Limited's preference shares was the largest winner of the week as its stock price rose by 46 per cent to $7.90. Jetcon Corporation Limited and Medical Disposables and Supplies Limited were the other stocks which rose by more than 18 per cent to $1.06 and $5.00 respectively. Stationery and Office Supplies Limited, Consolidated Bakeries Limited, Express Catering Limited, and The Limners and Bards Limited were the other major double-digit winners.

Losers

After being one of the largest risers last week, Portland JSX Limited was the largest loser of the week as it declined by 32 per cent to $7.12. First Rock Capital Holdings (USD Shares), Lasco Financial Services Limited, MPC Caribbean Clean Energy Limited, JMMB Group Limited 7.25 per cent Preference Shares (2016 shares) and Eppley Limited's 8.75 per cent preference shares were the other major losers.

SelectF's net asset value (NAV) decreased slightly to $0.832 while Select Manufacturing and Distribution's NAV increased to $1.087.