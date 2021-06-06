Jamaica Stock Exchange market summary for week of May 31 – June 4

Jamaica Stock Exchange market summary for week of May 31 – June 4Sunday, June 06, 2021
BY DAVID ROSE
All of the major Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE) indices, except the JSE Manufacturing and Distribution Index (JSEMD), advanced for the week ending June 4, 2021.
The JSE Index advanced by 0.52 per cent to 424,268.23 which leaves it up 7.24 per cent for the year. The other major indices closed out theweek as mentioned: JSE All Jamaican Composite Index: 456,395.73; JSE Select Index: 10,238.53; JSE Cross Listed Index: 106.14; JSE Junior Market Index: 3,339.02; JSE Financial Index: 105.83; JSE Manufacturing and Distribution Index: 103.48.
Of the 107 stocks which traded in the week, 57 advanced higher, 44 declined and six held firm. Wigton Windfarm Limited, Future Energy Source Company Limited and Sterling Investments Limited (SILUSD) were the largest traded stocks by volume for the week.
Winners
Main Event Entertainment Group Limited was the largest winner of the week as its stock price rose by 21 per cent to $5.28. JMMB Group Limited's 7.15 per cent preference shares and CAC 2000 Limited's 9.50 per cent preference shares both rose by 15 per cent to close at $3.25 and $1.15, respectively. SILUSD, Eppley Limited's 8.75 per cent preference shares, Caribbean Assurance Brokers Limited, Margaritaville Turks Limited (USD Shares), SSL Venture Capital Limited and Mayberry Jamaican Equities Limited were the other major winners.
LOSERS
Productive Business Solutions Limited was the largest loser of the week as it declined by 21 per cent to US $0.80. tTech Limited, Berger Paints Limited, ISP Financial Services Limited, 1834 Investments Limited, Pulse Investments Limited and Sagicor Select Funds Limited – Manufacturing and Distribution (SelectMD) were the other major losers.
Sagicor Select Funds Limited — Financial's net asset value (NAV) increased slightly to $0.856 while SelectMD's NAV increased to $1.093.
