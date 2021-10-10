Jamaica Stock Exchange market summary for week of October 4 – 8

All the major Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE) indices except the JSE Manufacturing and Distribution Index (JSEMD) increased for the week ending October 8, 2021. The JSE Index increased by 2.65 per cent to 408,390.85 which leaves it up 3.23 per cent for the year. The other major indices closed out the week as mentioned: JSE All Jamaican Composite Index: 451,217.11; JSE Select Index: 9,814.99; JSE Cross Listed Index: 77.72; Junior Market Index: 3,300.47; JSE Financial Index: 98.35; JSEMD: 107.02.

Of the 110 stocks which traded in the week, 45 advanced, 52 declined and 13 held firm. Wigton Windfarm Limited, Jamaican Teas Limited and TransJamaican Highway Limited (TJH) were the largest traded stocks by volume for the week.

Winners

ISP Financial Services Limited was the largest winner of the week as its stock price rose by 39 per cent to $34.75. iCreate Limited and Caribbean Producers Jamaica Limited rose by more than 26 per cent each to close at $1.09 and $6.66. Eppley Limited, Knutsford Express Limited, Kingston Properties Limited, Palace Amusement Company Limited and AMG Paper and Packaging Company Limited were the other major winners.

Losers

After being the largest winner last week, Portland JSX Limited was the largest loser of the week as it declined by 23 per cent to $6.95. Ironrock Insurance Company Limited and Productive Business Solutions Limited dropped by more than 18 per cent each to close at $3.30 and US $0.74. Margaritaville Turks Limited (USD), Dolphin Cove Limited, TJH USD, KLE Group Limited and Express Catering Limited were the other major losers.

Sagicor Select Funds Limited – Financial's (SelectF) net asset value (NAV) decreased to $0.795 while SelectMD's NAV increased to $1.110.