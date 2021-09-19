Jamaica Stock Exchange market summary for week of September 13 – 17

Jamaica Stock Exchange market summary for week of September 13 – 17Sunday, September 19, 2021
|
BY DAVID ROSE
|
All of the major indices on the Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE), except the JSE Cross Listed Index (JSECL), declined for the week ending September 17, 2021. The JSE Index decreased by 0.37 per cent to 406,950.76, which leaves it up 2.87 per cent for the year.
The other major indices closed out the week as mentioned: JSE All Jamaican Composite Index - 446,793.51; JSE Select Index - 9,927.20; JSECL - 83.32; Junior Market Index - 3,248.47; JSE Financial Index - 99.02; JSE Manufacturing and Distribution Index - 103.73.
Of the 108 stocks which traded in the week 41 advanced, 54 declined, and 13 held firm. Lumber Depot Limited, Wigton Windfarm Limited and TransJamaican Highway Limited were the largest traded stocks by volume for the week.
Winners
ISP Financial Services Limited was the largest winner of the week as its stock price rose by 35 per cent to $23.50. Pulse Investments Limited and Sterling Investments Limited (USD Shares) rose by more than 15 per cent each to close at $0.77 and US $0.0214. The Limners and Bards Limited, Consolidated Bakeries (Jamaica) Limited, Stationery and Office Supplies Limited, Dolphin Cove Limited, and 138 Student Living Limited were the other major winners.
Losers
SSL Venture Capital Limited was the largest loser of the week as it declined by 16 per cent to $0.65. Jamaica Broilers Group Limited and Portland JSX Limited dropped by more than 12 per cent each to close at $28.90 and $7.03. Ciboney Group Limited, Paramount Trading Limited, Express Catering Limited, Stanley Motta Limited, and JMMB Group Limited's 7.25 per cent preference shares (2018 shares) were the other major losers.
Sagicor Select Funds Limited – Financial's (SelectF) net asset value (NAV) decreased to $0.798 while SelectMD's NAV decreased to $1.087.
