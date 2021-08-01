Jamaica Stock Exchange summary for week of July 26 – 30

The two main indices of the Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE) recorded mixed results last week. The main JSE Index ended the week up 1.14 per cent to 424,135.01, which leaves it up 7.21 per cent for the year. At the same time, the Junior Market Index lost 1.37 per cent to close at 3,322.77 points.

Of the 104 stocks which traded in the week, 36 advanced, 56 declined and 12 held firm. Wigton Windfarm Limited, Lumber Depot Limited and TransJamaican Highway Limited were the largest traded stocks by volume for the week.

Winners

Ciboney Group Limited was the largest winner of the week as its stock price rose by 40 per cent to $0.49. Productive Business Solutions Limited's 9.75 per cent preference shares and JMMB Group Limited's 7.00 per cent preference shares (2018 shares) rose by 15 per cent each to close at $105.00 and $1.84. Portland JSX Limited, Kingston Properties Limited, MPC Caribbean Clean Energy (JMD Shares), Scotia Group Jamaica Limited and 1834 Investments Limited were the other major winners.

Losers

CAC 2000 Limited's 9.50 per cent preference shares recorded the biggest loss of the week as it declined by 17 per cent to $1.00. Future Energy Source Company Limited and Eppley Limited's (EPLY) 7.50 per cent preference shares Limited dropped by more than 14 per cent each to close at $1.45 and $12.75, respectively. Sygnus Credit Investments Limited (USD Shares), Main Event Entertainment Group Limited, Caribbean Producers Jamaica Limited, EPLY's 8.25 per cent preference shares and First Rock Capital Holdings Limited (USD Shares) were the other major losers.

Sagicor Select Funds Limited - Financial's net asset value (NAV) increased slightly to $0.835 while Select Manufacturing and Distribution's NAV decreased to $1.096.