Jamaica Stock Exchange weekly market summary

All of the major indices on the Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE) declined except for the Junior Market Index (JDI) and the JSE Manufacturing and Distribution Index (JSEMD) for the week ending July 16, 2021. The JSE Index decreased by 1.54 per cent to 420,071.66 which leaves it up 6.18 per cent for the year. The other major indices closed out the week as mentioned: JSE All Jamaican Composite Index, 458,112.26; JSE Select Index, 10,334.08; JSE Cross Listed Index, 92.35; JMI, 3,400.73; JSE Financial Index, 103.29; JSEMD, 106.52.

Of the 108 stocks which traded in the week, 41 advanced higher, 58 declined and nine held firm. NCB Financial Group Limited, Future Energy Source Company Limited (Fesco) and Wigton Windfarm Limited were the largest traded stocks by volume for the week.

Winners

Sterling Investments Limited (USD shares) was the largest winner of the week as its stock price rose by 22 per cent to US $0.0230. Knutsford Express Limited (JMD shares) and ISP Financial Services Limited rose by more than 16 per cent each to close at $8.41 and $25.00, respectively. Elite Diagnostic Limited, Caribbean Assurance Brokers Limited, JMMB Group Limited (JMMBGL) 7.25 per cent preference shares (2018 shares), Fesco and Caribbean Producers Jamaica Limited were the other major winners.

Losers

MPC Caribbean Clean Energy Limited was the largest loser of the week as it declined by 19 per cent to $119.49. JMMBGL 7.15 per cent preference shares and CAC 2000 Limited dropped by more than 15 per cent each to close at $2.77 and $9.50. Palace Amusement Company Limited, Eppley Caribbean Property Fund — Value Fund, Eppley Limited's 8.75 per cent preference shares, First Rock Capital Holdings Limited (JMD shares) and Salada Foods Limited were the other major losers.

Sagicor Select Funds Limited — Financial's net asset value (NAV) decreased slightly to $0.836 while Select Manufacturing and Distribution's NAV decreased to $1.109.