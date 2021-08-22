Jamaica Stock Exchange weekly market summary

Jamaica Stock Exchange weekly market summarySunday, August 22, 2021
|
All of the major Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE) indices except for the Junior Market Index (JMI) declined for the week ending August 20, 2021. The JSE Index decreased by 0.57 per cent to 414,361.10 which leaves it up 4.74 per cent for the year.
Of the 113 stocks which traded in the week, 34 advanced, 67 declined and 12 held firm. Mayberry Jamaican Equities Limited, Supreme Ventures Limited and Wigton Windfarm Limited were the largest traded stocks by volume for the week.
Winners
Radio Jamaica Limited was the largest winner of the week as its stock price rose by 61 per cent to $3.50. Future Energy Source Company Limited and Express Catering Limited rose by more than 23 per cent each to close at $2.17 and $6.00. Dolphin Cove Limited, Honey Bun (1982) Limited, Barita Investments Limited, Margaritaville Turks Limited (JMD Shares) and Indies Pharma Jamaica Limited were the other major winners.
Losers
Productive Business Solutions Limited's 9.75 preference share was the largest loser of the week as it declined by 23 per cent to $80.50. Portland JSX Limited and KLE Group Limited dropped by more than 23 per cent each to close at $7.06 and $0.95. SSL Venture Capital Limited, Stationery and Office Supplies Limited, Ironrock Insurance Company Limited, 138 Student Living Limited's (138SL) preference shares and 138SL's ordinary shares were the other major losers.
Sagicor Select Funds Limited - Financial's net asset value (NAV) increased to $0.824 while Sagicor Select Manufacturing and Distribution's NAV decreased to $1.094.
