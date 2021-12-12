Jamaica the latest country to join Hague System

Jamaica has become the latest country to join the Hague System, enabling local companies and individuals to be afforded intellectual property (IP) protection.

Jamaica's addition to the Hague System brings the total number of countries covered to 93, according to the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), which is the body that governs the world's IP system.

WIPO has officially announced that from February 10, 2022, companies and individuals in Jamaica will be able to seek international protection of their designs in the countries covered by the Hague System.

Non-residents seeking design protection in Jamaica will be able to designate the Hague System's newest member in their international applications. WIPO is one of the 15 specialised agencies of the United Nations.

The Hague System for the International Registration of Industrial Designs provides a practical business solution for registering up to 100 designs in 75 contracting parties covering 92 countries, through the filing of a single international application.

– Durrant Pate