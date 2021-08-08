Jamaican citizen request comes to fruitful conclusion

Dear Claudienne,

I am writing this letter to you as my last hope in solving this problem that I am having.

I am a Canadian citizen and I have been a permanent resident in Jamaica since June 17, 2014.

I decided to become a Jamaican citizen and applied for citizenship in October 2019.

I was informed by the Passport Immigration and Citizenship Agency (PICA) office that it would take approximately one year for my application to be approved.

For one year I patiently waited to hear from PICA. However, PICA has not updated me on the matter.

As this was frustrating, I sought assistance from my Member of Parliament (MP). However, this proved futile as she suggested that I see a lawyer. I decided not to seek the help of a lawyer as this was not part of the procedure outlined by PICA.

I am exasperated and totally fed-up, as in Canada, it takes less than a year to process and approve an application for citizenship.

I am requesting your assistance in this matter.

AMI

Dear AMI,

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of PICA informed Tell Claudienne that applications for citizenship can take between 12 to 24 months.

On May 21, 2021 a PICA e-mail to the column explained that, “We have improved, but the COVID-19 pandemic has slowed down the process. Additionally, once the agency has completed its part we have to send the file to the ministry and we have no control over the time that it will take for them to sign off and return the file,” the e-mail stated.

PICA told the column that your citizenship certificate, which has to be signed by the permanent secretary (PS) of the Ministry of National Security, was sent to the PS on July 5, 2021.

On Wednesday, August 4, 2021, PICA told the column that the PS has signed your citizenship certificate.

Please contact the PICA office for more information or to collect the certificate, you can visit the PICA citizenship office at 8 Waterloo Road (on the same side of the road as Devon House).

We wish you all the best.

Dear Claudienne,

I am writing on behalf of my mother who is seeking your help in having her NIS pension payment resumed. For a few years now, despite many visitations to the NIS office, she has not been receiving her pension. She has no other source of income and I would appreciate your help in having the matter rectified.

AP

Dear AP,

Tell Claudienne has been in communication with the NIS and notes that they have contacted your mother. Her pension payments are to be resumed as they have sorted out the problem.

We wish you all the best.

