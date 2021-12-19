JBDC accelerator programme gets $60-million investment

The Jamaica Business Development Corporation's (JBDC) accelerator programme is to benefit from a $60-million investment aimed at supporting the development of some 60 local entrepreneurs.

Scheduled to begin early 2022, the six-month intensive development programme seeks to target members of the micro, small and medium-sized enterprise (MSME) sector. Cohort four of the programme is to be jointly funded by JBDC and the Development Bank of Jamaica (DBJ).

Melissa Barrett, manager for business advisory services at the JBDC, said the upcoming cohort lines up to be the largest since the programme was first launched in 2017.

“Previously, we engaged a maximum of 20 participants per cohort. We have since increased our capacity to deliver, through additional staffing, consultants and financing. We are elated that the DBJ has agreed to finance $30 million of the total so we can reach more persons. The total investment is significant in that, we are essentially investing $1 million in each participant,” she said.

The programme, which includes about six modules built around the areas of strategy development, financial management, marketing and sales, operational improvement, digital transformation and business valuation, offers participants the benefit of training, increased networking and financing opportunities along with the prospect of increased sales and business growth.

“One of the high points of the programme is the one-week boot camp to be facilitated by a team of JBDC business development experts, as well as external consultants who are experts in their respective fields. We know that financing is critical for entrepreneurs, so they will also be trained in pitch preparation in order to face potential investors at the end of the programme,” Barrett noted.

Through the accelerator programme, the JBDC said it is aiming to impact cohort four participants. This, as it enables businesses to secure annual sales of 10 per cent and upwards and provide them with greater access to financing and links to strategic business partners including angel/institutional investors and fund managers.

The programme seeks to attract entrepreneurs engaged in business for over one year, possessing a scalable business model, earning annual revenues of $5 million or less and having a management team of over two people to apply before the upcoming deadline of January 7.

Touting the programme's success, Barrett highlighted the successes of past participants and recent recipients of the JBDC's BOSS MAN and BOSS LADY OF THE YEAR award, Carl and Donna-Kaye Sharpe, principals of Chocollor Chocolate, which she said, despite the novel coronavirus pandemic, has been able to scale up their business, utilising the training and development strategies learnt.

She said the entity, which since the pandemic has not only expanded its customer base, has also moved to forge new partnerships including a recent deal with Starbucks to carry Chocollor Chocolate products across their eight local stores.

“The JBDC is immensely proud of the achievements of Chocollor Chocolate,” she stated.