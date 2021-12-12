Jetcon's recovery accelerating with third-quarter sales rising

JAMAICAN pre-owned car dealership, Jetcon Corporation's recovery is accelerating with rising sales during the third quarter ended September 30, 2021, resulting in a profit for the quarter under review.

This reverses the loss of $2 million during the same period last year. The improved financial performance comes in spite of the effects of several days of lockdowns in August as a result of the spread of COVID-19 that disrupted operations and sales.

The performance of Jetcon, given this reality, is seen as more than commendable. Revenues for the quarter climbed 28% to $196 million, compared with $153 million for the similar period in 2020.

Cost of sales increased 29%, moving from $128 million in 2020 to $166 million in 2021, directly in line with the increase in sales.

Big jump in profits for the three quarters of 2021

For the three quarters of 2021 revenues jumped 30% to $607 million, coming from $467 million in 2020. At the same time profits surged 283% to $11.5 million for the period under review, compared with $3 million reported in 2020.

The management has responded to the uptick in activity by increasing inventory, which is up 13% amounting to $445 million and includes spares parts and goods in transit. Payables are up from $32 million at the end of September 2020 to $110 million in September 2021. This includes deposit for goods ordered but not yet delivered.

The management says, “this was an effort to shore up stock before the effects of the price increases in supply materialized” .

In its outlook Jetcon continues to enjoy a relatively strong financial position. With smart marketing and pricing strategies and with increasing vaccination rates and decreasing COVID case rates, the management team hopes those restrictions will continue to ease, thus helping to fuel the company's recovery will.

Sales going well for the fourth quarter of 2021

To date, sales for the fourth quarter are stronger still, with units sold in November at regular pre-pandemic levels and already exceeding sales for the third quarter. This upward swing continues into December and with increased bookings to date, directors of the company hope that Jetcon will be able to deliver a high number of vehicles before 2021 comes to an end.

Jetcon Corporation has advised that during preparation of its third-quarter report for 2021 some irregularities were uncovered which necessitated revisions of the first- and second-quarter reports.

The predominant changes are in the cost of sales for the first quarter, although it should be noted that there are changes throughout both reports.