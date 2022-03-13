Job loss protection in planning

THE Government is planning a new unemployment insurance scheme to reduce economic fallout from job losses.

Unemployment insurance aims to protect employed persons against the risk of job loss and facilitates access to partial income during spells of unemployment.

Implementation of a new scheme is expected to follow the completion of a feasibility study in June 2022. The plan promises to ensure the provision of income support to the unemployed, provided they have contributed to the scheme and are eligible to receive payments.

It was unveiled by Minister of Finance and Public Service (MOFP ) Dr Nigel Clarke in his budget address on March 8.

Clarke recalled, “In 2020, it was frightening for many to witness or experience 150,000 job losses in four months. We had no pre-existing institutional mechanism with which to respond.”

Clarke noted that the Government's improvised response was the CARE Programme, under which 55,000 Jamaicans who lost their jobs benefitted from monthly stipends from the Government for 13 months.

He stated that the COVID experience exposed a gap in social security arrangements, resulting in the plan for unemployment insurance.

On the recommendation of the COVID-19 Economic Recovery Task Force, the Government embarked on a feasibility study for unemployment insurance in May 2021.

Already, the first two of three phases of the feasibility study have been completed as a precursor to implementation.

So far, the study has produced assessments on: the labour market; institutional capacities to administer unemployment insurance; labour legislation regarding the termination of employment; and the potential cost of implementing unemployment insurance.

Consultation exercises with stakeholders — trade unions, employers, and other government entities have also been undertaken and will continue, the minister of finance outlined.

The third and final phase is set to commence in March and entails the design of the legal and operational frameworks and a roadmap for implementation.

Clarke stated, a well-designed unemployment scheme can serve as an important macroeconomic stabilisation tool during periods of economic downturn by strengthening Jamaica's ability to respond to economic shocks, while reducing the risk of poverty among workers and their families in periods of crisis.

Clarke noted that unemployment insurance is also being pursued elsewhere in the region. Barbados and The Bahamas were, however, the only countries with unemployment insurance schemes in place prior to the onset of the novel coronavirus pandemic.