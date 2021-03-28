JSE adjusts trading hours in response to tightened COVID restrictions

The Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE) has announced that market trading will only run for two hours next week Thursday, April 1, to facilitate changes in business hours recently made by the Government.

Trading will open at 9:30 am and close at 11:30 am on April 1, to facilitate the 12:00 pm business closure in keeping with the Government's directive due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Markets will remain closed for the holidays Good Friday, April 2 and Easter Monday, April 5, 2021.

“The JSE apologises for any inconvenience these early closures may cause as we continue to serve you during this difficult time,” the exchange said in a release.