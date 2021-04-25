JSE market summary for week April 19-23

All of the major Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE) indices except the JSE Cross Listed Index (JCLI) and Junior Market Index (JMI) advanced for the week ending April 23, 2021.

The JSE Index advanced by 1.23 per cent to 402,842.60 which leaves it up to 1.83 per cent for the year. The other major indices closed out the week as mentioned: All Jamaican Composite Index 442,290.57; JSE Select Index 9,873.76; JCLI 82.54; JMI 3,150.55; JSE Financial Index 100.44; JSE Manufacturing and Distribution Index (JSEMD) 99.47.

Of the 109 stocks which traded in the week, 52 advanced, 36 declined and 21 held firm. Wigton Windfarm Limited, TransJamaica Highway Limited and Sagicor Select Funds Limited – Financial (SelectF) – were the largest traded stocks by volume for the week.

Winners

Knutsford Express Limited was the largest winner of the week as its stock price rose by 40 per cent to $8.92, its highest price in a year.

Salada Foods Limited and Eppley Limited were the other stocks which rose by more than 20 per cent to $6.48 and $34.29, respectively.

JMMB Group Limited 7.25 per cent (2016 shares), Palace Amusement Limited and Stationery and Office Supplies Limited were the other major double-digit winners.

Losers

Consolidated Bakeries Limited was the largest loser of the week as it declined by 14 per cent to $1.51. Eppley Limited 7.50 per cent preference shares, Margaritaville Turks Limited (JMD shares), SSL Venture Capital Limited, Fosrich Company Limited and Sygnus Credit Investments Limited (USD shares) were the other major losers.

Future Energy Source Company Limited increased by 31 per cent to $1.05 from its initial public offering price of $0.80 on its first day of trading on Friday with a volume of 19.7 million units. SelectF net asset value (NAV) increased slightly to $0.831 while Select Manufacturing and Distribution's (SelectMD) NAV increased by three per cent to $1.033.

— David Rose