JSE market summary for week April 26-30

All of the major Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE) indices except the JSE Financial Index (JFI) advanced for the week ending April 30, 2021. The JSE Index advanced by 1.29 per cent to 408,023.02 which leaves it up 3.14 per cent for the year. The other major indices closed out the week as mentioned: All Jamaican Composite Index: 448,121.05; JSE Select Index: 9,920.91; JSE Cross Listed Index: 83.58; Junior Market Index: 3,182.36; JFI: 100.39; JSE Manufacturing and Distribution Index (JSEMD): 103.30.

Of the 108 stocks which traded in the week, 55 advanced, 45 declined and eight held firm. Future Energy Source Company, Main Event Entertainment Group (MEEG), and Wigton Windfarm Limited were the largest traded stocks by volume for the week.

Winners

Sygnus Credit Investments Limited (SCIJA USD shares) was the largest winner of the week as its stock price rose by 24 per cent to US$0.15, its highest price in a year. Fosrich Company Limited and Victoria Mutual Investments Limited were the other stocks which rose by more than 20 per cent to $7.17 and $7.15, respectively. Caribbean Cement Limited, Lumber Depot Limited, Portland JSX Limited, and Kingston Properties Limited were the other major double-digit winners.

Losers

Margaritaville Turks Limited (JMD shares) was the largest loser of the week as it declined by 26 per cent to $20.86. Ironrock Insurance Company Limited, KLE Group Limited, Knutsford Express Limited, MEEG, Sterling Investments Limited (USD shares), and JMMB Group Limited 7.25 per cent preference shares (2018 shares) were the other major losers.

First Rock Capital Holdings Limited recorded new all-time high for its JMD and USD ordinary shares. Sagicor Select Funds – Financial (SelectF) net asset value (NAV) increased slightly to $0.839, while Select Manufacturing and Distribution's NAV increased by four per cent to $1.076. SelectF will get a dividend at the end of May from NCB Financial Group which declared its first dividend since 2020.

— David Rose