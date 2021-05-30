JSE market summary for Week May 24-28, 2021

All of the major Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE) indices except the JSE Junior Market Index (JSEJM) and the JSE Select Index (JSESI) declined for the week ending May 28, 2021.

The JSE Index declined by 0.53 per cent to 422,066.55 which leaves it up 6.69 per cent for the year. The other major indices closed out the week as mentioned: JSE All Jamaican Composite Index, 454,375.81; JSESI, 10,156.40; JSE Cross Listed Index, 104.90; JSEJM, 3,329.50; JSE Financial Index, 104.74; JSE Manufacturing and Distribution Index, 103.61.

Of the 103 stocks which traded in the week, 40 advanced higher, 51 declined and 12 held firm. Sagicor Select Funds Limited – Manufacturing and Distribution (SelectMD), Sagicor Select Funds Limited – Financial (SelectF) and Future Energy Source Company Limited were the largest traded stocks by volume for the week.

Winners

MPC Caribbean Clean Energy Limited (MPCCEL) was the largest winner of the week as its stock price rose by 25 per cent to $127.00. Palace Amusement Company Limited and Lasco Financial Services Limited were the other stocks which rose by more than 12 per cent to $972.92 and $3.59, respectively. 1834 Investments Limited, Access Financial Services Limited, Kingston Properties Limited, Mayberry Jamaican Equities Limited and 138 Student Living Limited were the other major winners.

Losers

Eppley Limited's 7.50 per cent preference shares was the largest loser of the week as it declined by 19 per cent to $8.87. The Limners and Bards Limited, SSL Venture Capital Limited, Margaritaville Turks Limited (JMD Shares), MPCCEL (USD shares), Dolphin Cove Limited and Community & Workers of Jamaica CCU Deferred shares were the other major losers.

SelectF's net asset value (NAV) decreased slightly to $0.843 while SelectMD NAV decreased to $1.075.

— Compiled By David Rose