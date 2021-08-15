JSE Weekly Market Summary

JSE Weekly Market SummarySunday, August 15, 2021
|
All of the major Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE) indices declined for the week ending August 13, 2021. The JSE Index decreased by 1.19 per cent to 416,728.75, but it is still up 5.34 per cent for the year. The other major indices closed out the week as mentioned: JSE All Jamaican Composite Index: 456,518.25; JSE Select Index: 10,376.59; JSE Cross Listed Index: 87.43; Junior Market Index: 3,269.43; JSE Financial Index: 102.50; JSE Manufacturing and Distribution Index: 105.29.
Of the 110 stocks which traded in the week, 43 advanced higher, 58 declined and nine held firm. Future Energy Source Company Limited, Radio Jamaica Limited and Wigton Windfarm Limited were the largest traded stocks by volume for the week.
Winners
Stationery and Office Supplies Limited was the largest winner of the week as its stock price rose by 24 per cent to $7.43. KLE Group Limited and SSL Venture Capital Limited rose by more than 14 per cent each to close at $1.23 and $0.82. First Rock Capital Holdings Limited (USD Shares), MPC Caribbean Clean Energy Limited (USD Shares), JMMB Group Limited 7.00 preference shares (2016 shares), Mayberry Investments Limited and Knutsford Express Limited were the other major winners.
Losers
Consolidated Bakeries (Jamaica) Limited was the largest loser of the week as it declined by 17 per cent to $1.61. QWI Investments Limited and Salada Foods Limited dropped by more than nine per cent each to close at $0.81 and $7.14. Indies Pharma Limited, CAC 2000 Limited 9.50 preference shares, iCreate Limited, Lumber Depot Limited and Ciboney Group Limited were the other major losers.
Sagicor Select Funds Limited - Financial's net asset value (NAV) decreased to $0.823 while Select Manufacturing and Distribution's NAV increased to $1.111.
