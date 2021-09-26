JSE weekly market summary

All of the major Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE) indices declined for the week ending September 24, 2021. The JSE Index decreased by 0.76 per cent to 403,871.30 which leaves it up 2.09 per cent for the year. The other major indices closed out the week as mentioned: JSE All Jamaican Composite Index: 443,543.76; JSE Select Index: 9,795.65; JSE Cross Listed Index: 82.41; Junior Market Index: 3,189.83; JSE Financial Index: 98.83; JSE Manufacturing and Distribution Index: 10 1.42.

Of the 112 stocks which traded in the week, 34 advanced, 67 declined and 11 held firm. Future Energy Source Company Limited (Fesco), TransJamaican Highway Limited and Wigton Windfarm Limited were the largest traded stocks by volume for the week.

Winners

AMG Paper and Packing Company Limited was the biggest winner of the week as its stock price rose by 19 per cent to $1.98. Fesco and Jetcon Corporation Limited rose by more than 15 per cent each to close at $2.9 and $1.07. Barita Investments Limited, Pulse Investments Limited, JMMB Group Limited 7.50 per cent preference shares, Express Catering Limited and Caribbean Cream Limited were the other major winners.

Losers

Eppley Limited's 7.50 per cent preference share was the worst performer of the week as it declined by 35 per cent to $8.00. Honey Bun (1982) Limited and Salada Foods Limited dropped by more than 15 per cent each to close at $7.21 and $5.94. The Limners and Bards Limited, Stationery and Office Supplies Limited, Cargo Handlers Limited, Main Event Entertainment Group Limited and Access Financial Services Limited were the other major losers.

Sagicor Select Funds Limited — Financial's (SelectF) net asset value (NAV) decreased to $0.796 while SelectMD's NAV decreased to $1.051.