JSE Weekly Summary

All of the major Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE) indices except for the JSE Select Index (JSESI), JSE Cross Listed Index (JSECL) Junior Market Index (JMI) and JSE Financial Index (JSEFI) advanced for the week ending August 5, 2021. The JSE Index decreased by 0.57 per cent to 421,732.30 which leaves it up 6.60 per cent for the year. The other major indices closed out the week as mentioned: JSE All Jamaican Composite Index: 461,132.61; JSESI: 10,456.11; JSECL: 90.25; JMI: 3,294.17; JSEFI: 103.51; JSE Manufacturing and Distribution Index: 106.23.

Of the 107 stocks which traded in the week, 35 advanced, 56 declined and 16 held firm. Lumber Depot, Future Energy Source Company (Fesco) and TransJamaican Highway were the largest traded stocks by volume for the week.

Winners

CAC 2000 Limited's 9.50 per cent preference shares was the largest winner of the week as its stock price rose by 20 per cent to $1.20. JMMB Group Limited (JMMBGL) 7.25 per cent preference shares (2016 shares) and 138 Student Living Limited rose by more than 10 per cent each to close at $2.67 and $4.99. Ironrock Insurance Company Limited, Fesco, Caribbean Producers Jamaica Limited, First Rock Capital Holdings Limited (JMD Shares) and Eppley Limited's 8.75 per cent preference shares were the other major winners.

Losers

KLE Group Limited was the largest loser of the week as it declined by 14 per cent to $1.07. Ciboney Group Limited and JMMBGL 5.50 per cent USD preference shares dropped by more than 13 per cent each to close at $0.42 and US $2.00. Stationery and Office Supplies Limited, Lumber Depot Limited, Medical Disposables and Supplies Limited, Knutsford Express Limited and Sygnus Credit Investments Limited JMD (USD Shares) were the other major losers.

Sagicor Select Funds Limited - Financial's net asset value (NAV) remained flat at $0.835 while Select Manufacturing and Distribution's NAV increased to $1.110.