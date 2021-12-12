JSIF, Jampro sign MOU for Jamaica Blue Mountain Coffee market study

THE Jamaica Social Investment Fund (JSIF) and the Jamaica Promotions Corporation (Jampro) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) for the market study of the Jamaica Blue Mountain Coffee and the Jamaica High Mountain Coffee Sub-Project.

According to JSIF Managing Director Omar Sweeney, the MOU seeks to set out the areas for cooperation and the respective roles and responsibilities regarding the implementation of a consultancy for the development of a coffee marketing strategy, the anticipated National Yam Strategy Consultancy, and any other projects eligible for funding under the Rural Economic Development Initiative II (REDI II).

He added that Jampro will undertake the comprehensive market study and is expected to employ field studies and interviews with domestic producers and processors of coffee to ascertain capacity and the challenges associated with production.

President of Jampro, Diane Edwards noted that over the next eight months the team will conduct validation research on the Jamaica Blue Mountain coffee markets.

“They're going to be looking at the market and consumer trends at the distribution channels in the international market and really deciding where the best market is for us to focus our efforts. We're a small country producing a luxury product. We have a really critical focus,” she said during the ceremony held recently at the Jamaica Pegasus hotel in Kingston.

Against that background, she noted that the corporation will explore unique market opportunities for single, fair-trade and organically grown coffee, as well as make recommendations to mitigate some of the challenges to facilitate production viability and sustainability in order to guarantee “some profitability for farmers, producers, exporters, and everyone along the value chain”.

The REDI II project is implemented by JSIF on behalf of the Government. It aims to promote the development of micro, small and medium-size agricultural tourism enterprises, through reliable linkages with markets and increased capacity to manage climate risks.

Additionally, it will ensure the sustainability of rural enterprises and productive partnerships supported by the project.