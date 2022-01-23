JTB launches 60 for 60 anniversary booking incentive in Britain

In commemoration of Jamaica's 60th year of Independence from Britain later this year, the Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB) UK sales team has announced a “60 for 60” incentive programme.

This special campaign will reward 60 travel agents on the Jamaica Rewards programme and engaging with the Jamaica travel specialist online resources with £60 for bookings made between now and March. In addition, Jamaica travel specialists may also qualify for one of 60 places on the diamond-themed FAM trips taking place this year.

The diamond FAM trips are part of a series of trips scheduled for the year which will have agents visiting some of the best resorts in the island as well as experiencing a number of attractions in Jamaica. JTB district sales manager for the UK, Torrance Lewis, who made the announcement says he is extremely delighted about the incentive programme.

Excited at the return of FAM trips to Jamaica

He is also delighted to see the return of the JTB FAM Trips this year stating, “we are back bigger and better than ever. This is our 60th year of Independence so we want all our travel agents to celebrate with us.”

He explained that the 60 for 60 programme and Diamond fam trips is the JTB's way of thanking all the agents for their effort and commitment in promoting Jamaica highlighting that, “every agent is a valued member of the Jamaica sales team, whether you have just joined or whether you have worked with us for many years.”

He stressed that the JTB is looking forward to working closer this year with its agents in Jamaica's diamond year of Independence. Throughout 2022, there will be several activities highlighting the best of Jamaica's culture, cuisine, and travel experiences.