JTDA launches Caribbean tech alliance fund

The Jamaica Technology and Digital Alliance (JTDA) has partnered with RealDecoy, a global digital commerce company, to develop a crowdfunding platform for local and Caribbean tech projects and fund-raisers.

The company has indicated that there is no shortage of innovative tech ideas in the Caribbean, however, to take them from conception to full potential, these ideas need to be adequately funded. JTDA noted that this oftentimes proves elusive because some tech start-ups may not be suitable for engaging in venture funding. They may also have to constantly prove and qualify the value and impact of the solution and may also lack the necessary skill of communicating their ideas in a concise and compelling way.

The “Tech Alliance Fund” crowdfunding platform is expected to provide a new way to crowdfund and crowdinvest tech in the Caribbean that will be governed and managed by the JTDA.

The Tech Alliance Fund will give Caribbean tech companies and individuals a platform for direct funding, provide academia with access to STEM-related funding, allow entrepreneurs to partner with potential investors and also give the Diaspora and other interest groups an avenue to channel funding, in a managed way.

As a non-profit organisation JTDA has dedicated the last 46 years to representing the interest of the ICT community through access, influence and empowerment.