Leveraging personalisation to drive customer engagement

Personalisation is all around us and increasingly personalised marketing is becoming a more effective weapon in driving differentiation, enhanced customer experience and increased revenues.

Brands like Amazon and Netflix effectively use data through predictive modelling and behavioural pattern targeting to create personalised experiences for customers.

We may not stop to even think that when we see our top picks on Netflix, driven by our viewing patterns or even our location — that is personalisation at work.

Customers today are leaning toward brands that they believe understand them and are paying keen attention to their specific wants and needs.

From a customer perspective, we can relate to and testify of how Amazon uses this strategy to understand customers and push very appropriate products based on search patterns and demographic profiles. Also, think of how Netflix has used personalisation to make its streaming service more customer-friendly by showing TV recommendations based on the content watched or the kinds of films customers like or the ones that are trending in their area — I am sure you have enjoyed the ease of searching for movies by using the 'top 10 in Jamaica today' profile.

According to an Infosys report, 59 per cent of customers say that personalisation influences their shopping decision and that more than 78 per cent of consumers will only engage offers if they have been personalized to their previous interactions with the brand. Accenture, in a study, reported that 91 per cent of consumers are more likely to shop with brands that provide relevant offers and recommendations.

Here are five reasons it is critical for your brand to start integrating personalisation in your marketing:

1. Personalisation helps you to build deeper customer relationships and by making the customer exchange more meaningful and memorable. Today, customers are more likely to engage with brands that personalise their experience.

2. Understanding your customers and using data to personalise marketing programmes will provide increased opportunities for cross-selling and up-selling. This will boost sales and drive more revenues to your business.

3. By providing personalised products, service as well as experiences, businesses can retain happy customers and ensure that they continue to remain on their client list, with not only ongoing but increasing spending leading to greater customer lifetime value.

4. Personalisation helps brands break through the clutter and stand out in the market as well as in the minds of your customers. I am sure you will remember how Coca-Cola used personalisation to launch its Share A Coke campaign, featuring the inclusion of names on Coke bottles. I am sure customers still recall how delighted they felt to show up at a store and see a coke on the shelf with their names on it!

5. In this digital age where customers are exposed to global brands, they expect personalisation and are choosing brands that create more fulfilling experiences tailored to their needs. Because of this expectation, customers are gravitating to brands who are doing this and so you want to ensure that you are meeting their needs. Personal, intentionally curated content and experiences are key to driving satisfaction and delivering on these expectations.

Personalisation in marketing is essentially a strategy that must be integrated into your integrated marketing communications programme and for generating better results, used across multiple platforms including social media, blogs, e-mail and more. It is very important to carefully balance your personalisation efforts as you do not want to overwhelm and bombard customers, but rather delight them.

Remember, you don't have to start with very complex technology or systems; however, start with what you have. You will be surprised to see how this will increase engagement with your customers.

Nichole Brackett Walters is a Certified Professional Marketer (PCM®) with over 20 years' experience in strategic marketing development and application. Brackett Walters is a member of the American Marketing Association (AMA). Follow her blog at marketingmoves.net or on LinkedIn.