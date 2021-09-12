Locally grown recruitment platform Ikonwork launched for jobseekers

Ikonwork, a professional social networking company, this week launched a new high-technology platform that will facilitate the marketing, promotion and recruitment of local talent.

The platform, which is said to be the first of its kind locally, is a global software-as-a-service (SaaS) product that aims to connect all elements of the employment ecosystem. Through the use of robotic process automation and artificial intelligence (AI), the system will source and recruit talent for companies, overriding generally lengthy manual processes. Comprising a built-in job profile wizard, the platform is to help recruiters to better articulate their requirements for jobs.

According to Odetta Rockhead-Kerr, brand ambassador for Ikonwork, the platform will identify the best candidate for a job vacancy as it also helps companies to select the best candidate in quick time.

“A key feature of the platform will be the ability for professionals to market themselves and network after creating a profile. These individuals will be able to log on and start creating their professional brand that will be promoted globally. They can also upload personal videos to share key information such as the value they bring to a company,” the company noted.

Though similar to other networking platforms such as LinkedIn, Ikonwork will go further in connecting professionals with suitable jobs through analytics. The company is partnering with several technology experts locally and internationally to achieve this objective. The platform which is being rolled out in the midst of the novel coronavirus pandemic, is also seeking to connect persons who may have lost jobs to available vacancies in the global job market.

The platform first being rolled out locally, is looking to begin other launches in the Caribbean, USA, Europe and Africa among others during a second phased roll-out.

Gloria Henry, director of Ikonwork and president of the Business Process Association of Jamaica (BPIAJ), speaking at the launch event on Thursday, said that the platform which already has over 1,000 potential job/careers seekers, or ikons as they are called, will tap into over US$400 billion of opportunities within the global services sector (GSS) market. Through a five-year projection, she said her outlook was for the platform to be operational across some 20 countries, onboarding over 10 million ikons and having over half a million jobs on site.

Diane Edwards, president of Jamaica Promotions Corporation (Jampro), commenting on the groundbreaking initiative, said that it will offer excellent and customised solutions through the use of advance technology whilst improving efficiency, communication, and effectiveness in the recruitment process for both employers and jobseekers.

“The positive strategic implication and resulting impact on Jamaica's business ecosystem will be tremendous,” she stated.