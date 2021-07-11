Long wait for letter from JTC

Dear Claudienne,

I have migrated to Canada and a requirement for getting my Jamaican teachers' college credentials assessed by the Ontario College of Teachers in Toronto, Canada, is that the Jamaica Teaching Council (JTC), the regulated body that governs teachers in Jamaica, should provide a letter of good standing to complete the assessment.

The Ontario College of Teachers requires a statement of professional standing from each jurisdiction outside Ontario where you have been authorised to teach or be a principal even if you never taught in that jurisdiction.

The statement must verify whether or not your certificate has ever been suspended, cancelled or revoked and not be older than one year from the date the college receives it.

Since January 2021, I have been awaiting the letter of good standing from the JTC.

On a few occasions in January and May, this year, I spoke to two individuals at the JTC in regard to the letter of good standing that the JTC should have mailed to Canada.

I was told that the “letter” was completed but that the clerk who would have mailed it to Canada was out of office.

The college in Ontario has not received the letter and I have been unable to get any additional information from the JTC office about it.

I would appreciate your help in this matter.

SR

Dear SR

Tell Claudienne has been informed by the chief executive officer (CEO) of the JTC that the letter of good standing was mailed to the Ontario College of Teachers in Toronto in March 2021.

She said that COVID-19 has been causing long delays in mail from Jamaica reaching Canada.

After Tell Claudienne spoke to the JTC CEO on July 7, 2021, she contacted the Ontario College of Teachers. In negotiations the college agreed to accept the e-mail version of the letter of good standing in the interim, until they receive the original letter mailed to the college.

The CEO told Tell Claudienne on Thursday July 8, 2020 that the e-mail version of the letter of good standing was e-mailed to the Ontario College on July 7, 2021.

The column notes that the JTC CEO has also spoken to you.

We wish you all the best.

