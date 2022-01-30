Madison Chai sets targets for 2022

WITH the world of work rapidly evolving in today's environment, Lisanne Hamilton is spearheading the push to redesign the solutions utilised in corporate offices and workspaces through her newest business venture called Madison Chai.

Madison Chai is an affiliated company of The Stationery Centre – a major player in the distribution of a wide range of office & school supplies and was started by Lisanne's parents in 1988. Lisanne Hamilton is the founder and chief executive officer of Madison Chai.

Madison Chai was formed on the edge of the pandemic when the world pivoted to working from home and the dedicated customers of The Stationery Centre desired home office furniture and also turn-key office solutions.

“Homes were being transformed into classrooms and offices while the workplace design intent was focused more on health, safety and quality. Madison Chai provides workplace solutions to small & medium-sized business clientele, institutional entities in the government, health care, financial, BPO & educational sectors, “said Hamilton in an interview with the Jamaica Observer.

With Madison Chai focused on design and quality, they have partnered with international contract furniture companies from North America, Asia and regionally. Partnering with high-quality manufacturers such as Groupe Lacasse, Muraflex Krug & Via Seating, the company offers a noticeable quality that is also evident in the durability and aesthetics of their products. Lisanne continues to focus on diversifying the manufacturers and brands the company represents ensuring they are aligned with their brand image and quality for their clients.

“As a multifaceted firm that inspires design, Madison Chai provides furnishing solutions for your workplace and home office. Services offered include space planning, interior design, fit-out and renovation and ergonomics consulting. Madison Chai's great differentiator has been adding a fresh contemporary spin for our clients by starting with a blank canvas and customising their spaces through a full-service solution or providing selected furniture items,” Hamilton added on the company's focus and vision.

Madison Chai has already started to transform the look and feel of office spaces in Jamaica with the team excited for growth as Jamaica's real estate space transforms and expands with numerous opportunities. This has led the company to partner with furniture companies from North America, Europe, Asia and the region who are represented by the sprawling company. The business is named after Lisanne's daughter Chai and her silent investor's daughter.

“As both moms who are very career and business oriented, we wanted to leave a legacy for our children,” Hamilton explained.

When asked about return-to-work, Hamilton sees the future of work as hybrid, where people will have a flexible work week, where some days will be at home and others in the office. This is due to the impact WFH has had on company culture which has suffered due to the lack of camaraderie or physical connections.

“I think that we're going to see a hybrid in the future because of what is happening now and many people like working from home. What I foresee are rotating workspaces which will be scheduled and there will be a shift away from personalised office spaces,” Hamilton stated.

She currently operates with a permanent team of five members managing the day-to-day functions of the business and pulls on the vast array of reliable external parties to carry out these projects. They operate across the island and have done projects in Negril, Westmoreland and in the construction space for a temporary setup for the operating teams.

With the company's one-year mark coming up, Hamilton is reflecting on the company's achievements which includes executing various projects in the financial and government sectors and exclusively representing numerous international brands in Jamaica. One such company is Muraflex which provides flexible and reconfigurable glass walls instead of utilising permanent drywall. Muraflex is only one example of a big game-changing solution responding to the challenges that architects and designers continually face.

“Madison Chai is optimistic about the future and has strategically established a brand that will continue to partner with international players in the contract furniture space to provide the best in class and innovative corporate solutions for their clients,” Hamilton closed.