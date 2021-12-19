Massy continues transformation

As it continues to divest non-core businesses and optimise capital for its integrated retail (IR), motors and machines (MM) and gas products (GP), Massy Holdings Limited (MHL) saw its net profit from continuing operations attributable to shareholders rise by 308 per cent to TT$260.16 million ($5.90 billion) for the fourth quarter and hit a record high of TT$639.83 million ($14.50 billion) for the 2021 financial year (FY) ended September 30.

Though consolidated group revenue rose by nine per cent to TT$11.13 billion ($252.16 billion), its IR portfolio generated 44 per cent of the group profit before tax from continuing operations of TT$408.71 million while MM and GP earned 18 and 14 per cent, respectively. This was supported by the Massy Stores Mini in IR, alternative uses for liquified petroleum gas in GP and the pursuit of hybrid and electric vehicles in MM. Of the deployed investment capital available at the parent level, 73 per cent of it has been deployed into these three portfolios with further investment coming after subsequent disposals. Return on net assets averaged 13 per for the 2021 FY. This resulted in total returns to shareholders rising from 12 per cent to 44.15 per cent in the period.

As it continues to expand its scope of opportunities, MHL is looking to explore new markets in the Caribbean, Latin America and the USA. It's been growing its exposure in Guyana and Colombia which contributed to 22 and seven per cent of the group's TT$928.88 million profit before tax. MHL noted in its shareholder report that both markets represent huge opportunities for growth based on the market size and economic buoyancy. Its Jamaican gas products operation is eyeing the opportunity to invest in an oxygen plant. Jamaica's segment revenue increased by eight per cent to TT$598.31 million with profit before tax marginally rising to TT$62.90 million ($1.43 billion).

MHL has been focusing its growth on its three core business lines following a 2018 strategy exercise which showed that 48 per cent of the group's operating assets at the operating company level were producing returns below the group's weighted average cost of capital (WACC) of 9.6 per cent. Through its disposals, less than 20 per cent of the group's operating assets are producing returns below the group's WACC with this being attributed to the group's non-core real estate assets. MHL used to have an information technology and communications segment before disposing of Massy Technologies to PBS Technology Group Limited. MHL disposed of its stakes in Massy Pres-T-Con Holdings Limited, Roberts Manufacturing Company Limited and Highway Properties Limited to various private equity and real estate companies during the year

In its 2022 FY, subject to regulatory approvals, MHL expects to dispose of Massy United Insurance Limited, the credit card portfolio of Massycard (Barbados) Limited and Endervelt Limited. It also plans to sell its 20 per cent stake in SigniaGlobe Financial Group which is held through CSGK Finance (Holdings) Limited. GraceKennedy Limited (GK) and Cave Shepherd and Company Limited own 40 per cent each in CSGK. Its assets held for sale were valued at TT $2.51 billion and represented TT$144.02 million in profit from discontinued operations.

Total assets for the group grew by two per cent to TT$13.53 billion with cash closing the period at TT$2.03 billion. Total liabilities decreased by two per cent to TT $6.70 billion while equity attributable to shareholders rose by eight per cent to TT$6.67 billion. MHL's board declared a dividend of TT$2.30 totalling TT$227.63 million to be paid on January 14 to owners on record as of December 30.

As part of the company's aim to improve shareholder value, it intends to cross list on the Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE) in January 2022. As part of its preparation to list on the JSE, it has proposed a 20 to 1 stock split at its annual general meeting set for January 21. Massy's price on the Trinidad and Tobago Stock Exchange (TTSE) closed higher at TT$95.94 ($2,174.00) on Friday. If someone owned 100 shares, the split would result in the shareholder owning 2,000 shares at a price of TT$4.80 ($108.70). Though Massy hasn't indicated if it would consider raising additional capital, it's expected that they will possibly list through introduction or offer for sale by some existing shareholders. Barita Investments Limited and First Citizens Investment Services Limited are the lead brokers on the deal.

“We continue to deliver enhanced value to our shareholders as TRS has been excellent for the past few years, return on equity (ROE) is improving and our upcoming cross-listing in Jamaica in 2022 will increase trading activity, expand the base of shareholders, and give international investors better access to hard currency from their trades,” stated Group President and CEO Elliott Gervase Warner in the group's report to shareholders.

Guardian Holdings Limited cross listed on the JSE in May where its price has decreased by 13 per cent to $507.34 while its TTSE price has risen 45 per cent year to date at TT$30.34 ($687.50). NCB Financial Group Limited, GK, JMMB Group Limited and MPC Caribbean Clean Energy Limited are listed on both markets.

— David Rose