Mayberry executive defends opposition to Carib Cement royalty payment

Caribbean Cement Company Limited's (CCCL) decision to pay royalties to its Mexican parent CEMEX SAB de CV could have adverse effects on the price of the shares in the future.

This is the view of Dan Theoc, senior vice-president of investment banking at Mayberry Investments Limited (MIL), following CCCL's 72nd annual general meeting on Tuesday last. At that meeting a resolution for the payment of a maximum of four per cent of revenues to CEMEX won 91 per cent shareholder approval. Despite opposition from minority shareholders led by MIL subsidiary and Mayberry Jamaica Equities, the CCCL board tabled the resolution, which outlined that the local manufacturer had benefited from the use of CEMEX's trademarks, intellectual property, networks and regional corporate services.

In an interview with the Jamaica Observer, Theoc shared that Mayberry Investments was blind-sided by the resolution, which CCCL introduced in an addendum a week after announcing its annual general meeting. He suggested even that the parent used its majority shareholding in the local company to strong-arm the results of the vote.

“So, I have to put on my hat as a shareholder, also as an investment advisor. Not only does Mayberry directly own and is the largest minority shareholder, we also manage tens of billions of dollars for investors. If we thought that this charge was coming and knew this two years ago or three years ago, we would not have made investments or encouraged clients to have invested in the stock in the last year or two,” the vice-president said.

He added: “So even if they thought this charge was justified, they needed to have signalled this way in advance. You don't signal this three weeks before an annual general meeting and sort of put it through by virtue of your majority control of the board.”

In response to CEMEX's claims for payment, Theoc noted that the parent company has been providing corporate services and allowing the use of trademarks and licences for the last five years since acquiring a majority stake in the Jamaican cement producer. In fact, he said, it is the job of any majority owner in a business to maximise profits and improve operational efficiencies.

He argued further that CCCL is already paying the salaries of expatriate executives and managers whose responsibility it is to implement measures that will boost revenue while reducing risks and costs.

“We think this is unjustified, it's extremely hard to quantify and what it, therefore, results in is them creating a new expense for the first time which naturally will reduce the profit that is going to be left for other shareholders,” the investment advisor stated.

Bases on the $20.1 billion CCCL earned in revenues last year, the 4 per cent pay would result in CEMEX being due $800 million in untaxed payment. Theoc believes that with projections indicating a 30 per cent increase in year-on-year revenue over the next five years, CCCL's payment to the Mexican parent could exceed $1 billion a year.

Moreover, with the board of CCCL approving a dividend payment in the coming year, CEMEX will be due 79 per cent of dividends to shareholders, reflecting its stake in the company.

“We don't then expect them to come up with creative ways to extract profit from the business in an unfair way that you cannot truly tangibly justify,” Theoc asserted.

When Sunday Finance asked for clarification, he noted that CCCL has not provided “any real cost-benefit analysis” on the services provided by CEMEX.

Theoc further argued that CEMEX needs to consider the preferential market treatment that Carib Cement enjoys from the Government through a quota system and a tariff on the importation of pozzolan cement.

“The only reason why the Government of Jamaica gives that special protection is because they view this business as a business that has local shareholders, large pension funds have bought these shares which trade on the market and they're heavily invested, and it creates some jobs,” he said.

“It's just pure profit extraction and under the circumstances of a near-monopoly provider of this service that gets regulatory protection, if I were the minister of finance or the minister of industry and commerce, I would have a problem,” he added.

The Mayberry executive estimates that Jamaicans are already paying a 20 per cent to 30 per cent premium on Carib Cement products because of its market protection and in this regard, he doesn't believe CEMEX should claim for trademark. Moreover, he found it hard to measure the brand equity of CEMEX when Jamaicans are more familiar with Carib Cement brand.