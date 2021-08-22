More grim news for consumers

Central bank Governor Richard Byles is admitting that consumers would be facing price increases in the months ahead without monetary policy action by the Bank of Jamaica (BOJ). This admission gives a better understanding into the BOJ's announcement on Thursday that it will be tightening its monetary policy, as a means of reining in inflationary expectation come next month when it will be hiking interest rates.

Speaking at the central bank's quarterly press briefing on Friday last, Byles mentioned the success that the BOJ has been having in taming inflationary expectation, noting that the inflation rate for the 12 months leading up to July 2021 was 5.3 per cent. This is within the BOJ's inflation target of four to six per cent but above the 4.3 per cent recorded for the previous month.

This out-turn, the BOJ governor articulated, “largely reflected the impact of increased energy-related costs as well as higher prices for processed foods.”

Over the 36 months leading up to July, inflation has been below 6.0 per cent, which is the upper bound of the target range on 34 occasions, or 94 per cent of the time and falling below the lower end of the target over the period on 11 occasions.

Byles advised that, “going forward, without further monetary policy action, the MPC (BOJ's Monetary Policy Committee) anticipates that annualised consumer price inflation will evolve in the range of 6.0 to 7.0 per cent over the September 2021 quarter to the June 2022 quarter. Following the possible breaches of the upper limit of the bank's target range over this period, inflation will gradually decelerate, as the transitory effects of the pandemic fade.”

He explained that the inflation forecast reflects the lagged impact of higher international commodity and shipping prices, a recovery in domestic demand and a temporary increase in inflation expectations. This outlook, Byles posited, “also contemplates the effects of one-off adjustments in selected regulated prices as well as further increases in house rental rates. In addition, headline inflation is projected to be affected by the lagged impact of energy prices.”

This outlook for inflation over the next two years is higher than the one shared with the public in May 2021, a change that is primarily related to the MPC's updated view on the factors affecting inflation.

The BOJ's MPC believes that for inflation to remain at 5.0 per cent over the medium term, there will be the need for the bank to raise interest rates. While there is some uncertainty surrounding the inflation forecast, especially given the emergence of new variants of the coronavirus, the near-term risks to this forecast are skewed to the upside.

Byles cautioned about the upside risks of the move, which he said, “could cause inflation to be higher, include higher than anticipated inflation expectations stemming from the shock to international commodity prices, as well as the impact of an adverse hurricane season on the supply of agricultural foods and prices. Already, we have witnessed the passage of Tropical Storm Grace and we will be assessing its impact on inflation, if any, over the coming weeks.”

On the downside, demand conditions could be weaker than anticipated because of lower global growth and tighter measures, while there could be a stronger than expected fall in commodity prices, all stemming from the emergence of the five Delta variant of the coronavirus. The prices for a number of commodities, including grains and oil, have already fallen from their recent peak levels.

When questioned whether the BOJ's projections had factored the Government's just announced seven days of total lockdown, the BOJ answered in the negative but was quick to point out that any adverse impact would not be significant. “Yes, it will have an impact but in the larger scheme of things it will not be that significant but we will have to wait and see,” Byles said in response to our question.

He concluded on this point by lamenting that to the extent that the big growth sector of tourism sector is not impacted negatively by the lockdown then he doesn't expect that it (seven days of lockdown) will have a terrible significant impact.