Nella's Tendaronis takes vegan market by storm

Nella's Tendaronis is a vegan-friendly pasta product made with Caribbean ingredients. The product is the brainchild of Onel Williams who champions other locally grown agricultural produce like sweet potato, cassava and breadfruit. Williams decided to start the business about two years ago after recognising a gap in the local vegan food market.

Williams is a food innovator, entrepreneur and marketer who grew up in Kingston, Jamaica. He owns and operates Kingston-based food services company Essential Goods and Services Trading Limited.

He explained that before Nella's Tenda Ronis his distribution business focused on finding niche suppliers and bringing their products to supermarkets.

That's when he realised that there was a need for more value-added products in the vegan food market. He said that while commodities like breadfruit flour and sweet potato flour existed, there was a hesitancy in purchasing these products because consumers didn't know how to use them.

Against that background, the entrepreneur decided to create a new value-added product which would also be scalable. Vegan pasta turned out to be the eventual product idea after much consideration. So far the product has been growing in popularity granting Williams well-needed exposure on the local vegan food market.

The food innovator has caught the attention of Goddard Enterprises Limited, which is the second-largest conglomerate in the Caribbean, spanning over 23 countries in the Caribbean, North, South and Central America.

Williams is also one of t10 winners in the first leg of Goddard Enterprises 100th anniversary entrepreneurs awards competition.

The competition has three tiers. The first tier is an award of US$5000, the second tier is US$12,500 and the final tier is US$25,000. As part of the award, a CEO from Goddard is providing mentorship to Williams as the point of the competition is to help aspiring entrepreneurs grow.

He told the Jamaica Observer, “Right now we're in a growth stage, we want to use the partnerships we have formed to grow the business as well as to build brand awareness and become the next Caribbean vegan food giant.”

He further stated that marketing the brand and getting exposure for the product has been one of the greatest challenges for his business.

“You find that a lot of people create products but the real thing to make it a success is the marketing and promotion of the product. So, you have to find partners who believe in it and say this is a very great product, we believe in it and we're going to spend to build awareness.”

Nella's Tenda Ronis were also winners of the Jamaica Observer Table Talk Award for Best Food Product 2020/2021 and can be found on shelves across the island including: General Food supermarket, MegaMart, Select Grocers, Manor Park Plaza, Progressive Grocers, HiLo food stores, Lee's Food Fair, Loshusan, John R Wong supermarket, and CoolMarket.com. But Williams admitted that the product is one of many on supermarket shelves, stressing that although the promotion is costly, it is worth it.

In the same vein, he noted that there's a brand differentiation for his product which sets Nella's Tendaronis apart from other pastas on the market.

“We focus on millennials and food security or healthier food. Food that has less sugar and sodium. We want to tap into the food-conscious market, people want to know where the food is grown, how it is grown and how it is transported,” Williams stated.

In a bid to satisfy these concerns, Williams has formed a partnership with local farmers and is encouraging them to produce more agricultural produce for his business.

“We want to find a way to make use of those non-export grade, we want to encourage people to farm not just to support the demand of the export market but also to create other value added products. Consideration should be given for people who use the flour to make pancake mixes, potato chips in various fashion and things like sweet potato pasta.”

He stressed that the aim is “to encourage farmers to cultivate now that there's a demand.”

For now, Nella's Tenda Ronis does not own a manufacturing warehouse of its own but Williams noted that as the business grows the company is being forced into more manufacturing.

“We hire a contract manufacturer so we do our own research and development and try to come up with the ideas and project management in terms of how to move from product idea to tangible product in your hand,” said Williams.

In the meantime, he said there is revenue coming into the business but admitted that the business is not in a positive cash flow position as yet because of high expenses.

Nevertheless, he noted that his ambition is to carve out three per cent to five per cent of the US$136 million vegan pasta market globally.

Williams has strategically decided to achieve this goal by breaking into the US export market which represents about 70 per cent of the global vegan food market or approximately US$14.2 billion. The global vegan food market is expected to be valued at US$30 billion in the next five years.

Nella's Tendaronis now has two international distributors in the US and the UK, lined up to carry their product.

Williams said based on market analysis and research, the business is now working on new packaging and new sizes as discussions continue with distribution partners.