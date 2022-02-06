New business driving IronRock's recent growth

IronRock Insurance Company Limited delivered a commendable 2021 performance with increasing profits and growth.

Underlining the company's growth were gains made in new corporate accounts and a 24 per cent increase in year-end profits. Net profit for the year ended December 31, 2021 amounted to $59.13 million, up from $47.95 million recorded in 2020.

Net profit for the December quarter closed at $67.98 million, up from $61.92 million made in 2020. Gross premiums for 2021 amounted to $881.21 million relative to $836.97 million in 2020, representing a 5 per cent increase.

Fourth-quarter gross premium amounted to $260.67 million, a 12 per cent increase when compared to $233.76 million for the corresponding quarter of 2020.

Commenting on the 2021 performance, IronRock's management pointed out, “The final quarter of 2021 was IronRock's most profitable quarter to date, driven by increased profit commissions earned under our reinsurance treaties and reduced operating expenses. The increase in our profit commission is evidence that we have maintained our risk selection and pricing discipline in a relatively soft market.”

Growth in new business

The management added that, “Despite these market conditions, our new business continues to grow and we gained a number of new corporate accounts during the year. However, this growth was offset to some extent as we walked away from a number of accounts, where we felt pricing was inadequate.”

Growth in IronRock's personal lines portfolio continues to be robust with sales of the motor products introduced last year being an important contributor. The accident frequency and loss ratios of these products continue to outperform initial projections.

Proportional reinsurance amounted to $634.28 million compared to $603.18 million in 2020. Excess of loss reinsurance during the year in review amounted to $52.48 million, up from $44.09 million, resulting in a net written premium of $194.45 million.

During the December quarter, net written premium increased marginally by two per cent to $66.70 million compared $65.46 million booked in 2020. Net claims totalled $88.92 million for the year, down one per cent when compared to $89.56 million in 2020.

Commission expenses incurred totalled $101.63 million in contrast to $93.59 million in 2020, while commission earned grew by 16 per cent from $148.70 million in 2020 to total $173.19 million in 2021. Operating expenses increased to $188.79 million relative to $186.07 million in the prior year.

As such, underwriting loss over the year closed at $15.87 million versus a loss of $27.46 million in 2020. However, underwriting profit in the December quarter grew to $43.31 million, up from $37.53 million in 2020.

Investment income increased from $40.21 million in 2020 to $43.87 million for the year in review. Foreign exchange gain in 2021 amounted to $25.13 million compared to a FX gain of $11.82 million in 2020.