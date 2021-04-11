New guide to finance schemes for small businesses in tourism launched

A new guide to the finance schemes available to small and medium-sized tourism businesses has been launched as part of the TUI Care Foundation's Big Up Small Business initiative.

The free guide is part of a planned series of resources and training opportunities from Big Up Small Business designed to support small tourism businesses to recover and thrive. A quick reference table at the beginning of the guide gives information about finance schemes available at a glance and is followed by detailed information about each scheme, including interest rates, who is eligible, as well as how to apply. The guide can be accessed at: www.bigupsmallbusiness.org.

Big Up Small Business aims to create new opportunities for small business entrepreneurs in Jamaica so that more people can benefit from tourism. The project, which is delivered by the Travel Foundation and supported locally by the Tourism Product Development Company (TPDCo), was launched in 2019 and has been paused for several months due to the coronavirus pandemic but is now back up and running.

'The Big Up Small Business project is now more important than ever due to the immense pressure on small businesses from the COVID-19 pandemic. Small businesses provide jobs and opportunities for thousands of individuals and local communities. Through this project, we aim to support small businesses to reclaim their rightful place as key engines of the Jamaican economy,” Jost Neumann, head of Economic Development at the TUI Care Foundation, said.

The finance guide is part of a range of support offered by the project, including recovery workshops and a digital marketing guide planned for the spring.

Coral Purvil-Williams, project manager for the Travel Foundation, said. 'This guide is just the first of several initiatives that we hope will offer critical support for small businesses in these challenging times. I urge all small, tourist-facing businesses to get involved, download the guide and keep an eye out for other offers over the coming months. Whether you're an accommodation provider, community enterprise, craft or food producer, or excursion provider, Big Up Small Business has something to offer you.”