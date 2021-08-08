New oil discovery off Suriname coast

TotalEnergies and Apache Corporation have announced the discovery of 30 metres net pay of oil off the coast of Suriname.

The discovery in the Sapakara South-1 well on Block 58 is their fifth and follows discoveries at Maka Central, Sapakara West, Kwaskwasi, and Keskesi wells.

“We are pleased by this new successful well at Sapakara South-1, very similar to the one announced in Keskesi earlier this year. These repeated positive results confirm our strategy which targets large resource volumes at low development costs,” said TotalEnergies senior vice-president of Exploration Kevin McLachlan.

“As the operator of the prolific Block 58, this encourages us to continue our effort, jointly with our partner, to add to the resource base while conducting the appraisal operations designed to prove a commercial oil development,” he added.

Using the Maersk Valiant drillship, the energy companies drilled Sapakara South-1 in a water depth of about 850 metres and discovered a good-quality Campano-Maastrichtian reservoir. The well is located four kilometres south-east of the Sapakara West-1 discovery.

TotalEnergies holds equal 50 per cent working interest in Block 58 alongside its junior partner, Apache. Following the completion of drilling at Sapakara South-1 well, Maersk Valiant will make its way to the Bonboni-1 well, also in Block 58.

Commenting on the discovery, Apache Corporation noted, “This result marks another important step toward a commercial oil development in the south-east portion of Block 58.”

Apache Corporation President and CEO John J Christmann IV pointed out that nature of the discovery is encouraging and has fuelled interests within the company “to accelerate development in this area of Block 58, which has high prospect density”.

“We are excited to explore the northern portion of the block at Bonboni and look forward to continuing our appraisal programme, including a flow test of Sapakara South-1 before year-end,” he added.