Dear Claudienne,

I live in Westmoreland. When I reached the age of 65, I attempted to apply for my NIS benefits. I was told that since I was still working I had to wait until I reached the age of 70 to apply.

I reached my 70th birthday in March 2020, and in early April 2020 I applied for my NIS benefit. The officer was very courteous and I have no issues with the Savanna-la-mar NIS office. I was informed by the officer who dealt with me, that because of the novel coronavirus pandemic it was unlikely that I would have received any benefits before July of 2020.

When I did not hear from the NIS in October 2020, I visited the Savanna-la-Mar office. I was told that I should call the Claims department. That, in itself, has been an exercise in futility.

In all the times I have called the office, the phone has never been answered. I no longer call them.

In May 2021, I got a letter from the ministry advising me that a sum of money had been lodged to the bank to which I had indicated that the funds should be sent. But when I checked my account online, I realised that there was no such lodgement.

I took the letter to the bank and asked an officer to check on it for me. She informed me that the money had in fact been sent to a savings account and my account was a Current account. I am certain that I had provided the NIS office with the correct information as the bank had given me a printed document with the details.

I went back to the local NIS office and had to go through the whole process and reapply again. It is now August 2021, and to date I have still not been able to enjoy a cent of my NIS pension. I do not want to wait another year for the error to be corrected.

Could you please check with the head office to ascertain when I may be able to expect payment?

BL

Dear BL

On November 11, 2021, the NIS Claims Department informed Tell Claudienne that your claim had been suspended because your bank account could not be found.

The email that the NIS sent to Tell Claudienne stated the following:

“Please note that BL's claim has been suspended due to the fact that two payments were actually calculated for him but his bank account could not be found when the payment was sent to the account. Please ask him to get in touch with his bank to ascertain the status of his chequing account.”

Then on November 24, 2020 the NIS head office informed the column that their parish office had contacted you to address your concerns.

You have also informed Tell Claudienne that you have completed the life certificate form that the NIS office has sent you.

If you have not as yet received your benefit, the NIS will shortly be lodging your pension to your account.

Please inform the column when you receive the money.

We wish you all the best.

