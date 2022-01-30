No Massy trading on day one

DESPITE investors queuing up on Thursday to purchase shares in the latest company to list on the Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE), many people were left bewildered as to why Massy Holdings stock had no sellers on the first day of trading. Sunday Finance will explore the concept of cross-listingfurther and gain insight from Massy's executives about the stock price.

Massy cross-listed at $2,463.08 which gave it a market capitalisation of $243.77 billion and made it the second largest company on the JSE. The reason Massy's listing price was so 'expensive' was due to Massy's stock closing on Wednesday at TT$106 on the Trinidad and Tobago Stock Exchange (TTSE) with the Bank of Jamaica's reference selling rate on the day for 1 TTD being $23.2366 JMD.

Massy listed via introduction, which meant that the company's outstanding shares were made available on a new stock market without the issuance of new shares. If there was a rights issue, additional public offering or offer for sale by an existing shareholder, then there might have been shares available on the first day of trading for investors.

When Eppley Caribbean Property Fund – Value Fund (CPFV) raised $3.07 billion in August 2019, shares were available for trading on listing day since new shares were issued in the prospectus offer. CPFV was already listed on the TTSE and Barbados Stock Exchange before it listed on the JSE.

By being cross-listed, owners of a company can transfer their shares from one jurisdiction to another via a process called an inter-CSD (Central Securities Depository) transfer. This allows them to buy shares on the TTSE, for example, and sell them on the JSE once there are buyers on the JSE. Just like Guardian Holdings Limited in May 2019, no trades occurred on day one as the settlement of the inter-CSD transfers wasn't completed until the end of trading.

Even with the lack of trades on day one, chief financial officer of Massy Holdings Ian Chinapoo was quite surprised at the demand on the JSE's bid section which had 208 bids totalling $77.58 million. Apart from a best bid of $3,202.00, one bidder wanted to purchase 20,000 shares of Massy for $49.30 million.

“Barita here in Jamaica has done a job that has frankly blown my mind. We don't do this level of promotion at Massy anywhere. What they've done to bring visibility to Massy associated with this listing is incredible. I think it's going to help us in the execution of our strategies in Jamaica because this is being done primarily so people were aware of our listing,” stated Massy president and Chief Executive Officer Elliot Gervase Warner on the company's significant media presence leading up to its listing.

Chinapoo also believed the company's groundwork in Trinidad & Tobago ahead of the company's annual general meeting on January 21 paved the way for the support they got in the 20 to 1 stock split set to take effect on March 11.

“I think we've gotten quite a good response on that matter. We had a meeting with the brokerage community on December 22 and they explained what the stock split was to their clients. At the end of the day, people understood that there was no diminishment in value, one share would become 20 shares and even though the dividend per share would go down, they'd get the same amount of dividends. We got that communication out and I think that's why we got 99 per cent support for the stock split,” Chinapoo added.

On Massy's second day of trading, $89.93 million worth of Massy was traded over 554 trades. This saw Massy peak at $3,200 and subside to a low of $2,436 before closing at $2,502.28. This resulted in Massy's market capitalisation growing to $247.65 billion and making up 10.71 per cent of the JSE Index and 9.30 per cent of the overall combined market capitalisation.

“In the early days, you will see people who really want the stock will bid it up. I hope those prices remain, but I think we're still moving from $2,463 to $120 - $130 tight range after the split. We will continue to communicate and engage, but as we go further, we'll take advice from the market as how to best engage on that pricing,” Chinapoo closed on the company's pricing dynamic and plans for the Jamaican market.