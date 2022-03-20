No parking…no business

Danny's Marina, a Harbour View, St Andrew-based restaurant and bar, is on the verge of shuttering its over 30-year-old establishment following unresolved land disputes which have left the popular chill spot without adequate parking space for customers.

Danny Davis, owner and operator of the sports bar and seafood restaurant, said that despite his best efforts to secure the requisite paperworks to access a lease for the property, which his customers have been using as a parking lot for years, he has been accorded no due process. The land, he said, has, however, been leased to another person on which it is believed a petrol station is to be developed.

“A lot of my customers come from far away from places such as Portmore and Spanish Town and a lot of them drive, so they are going to need a parking area. It's about four of us using the land, and a business wi a run so wi need place to park,” an upset Davis said during a recent telephone interview with the Jamaica Observer.

He said that with the other parcel of land on which his business is housed, being duly registered and up to date in tax payments, the immediate challenge with which he now faced was to secure use of the adjacent land or even a part thereof to ensure business continuity.

“Whenever them [the persons to which the land has been leased] come and start the development that's it for me. I'll just have to close the gates as I will have no parking,” a distraught Davis further told the Sunday Finance.

Despite pleading by residents for an amicable solution, Davis said that numerous efforts being made by him and other concerned parties have to date been futile. This he said has now caused him to become hopeless as his fears of losing a life-long investment increases.

Recounting millions in potential losses should the establishment be closed, the owner and operator said it will be a heart-wrenching moment for him.

“A millions of dollars me invest in this place, no land was over there suh… a me create land space. At first it was just bare stones and we were basically walking in the sea. This place represents all my life's earnings as I've slaved to build it. It also carries sentimental value for me as my grandparents and others have been here, so it's really hard to have to just walk away and leave it all, but if I have no parking, I can't continue the business, so what will I do?” he asked.

Decrying what he has described as unfair and unjust treatment being meted out to him as a small local entrepreneur trying to contribute to the development of his country, Davis said his outlook was outward with no plans for relocation.

“Mi naa relocate inna Jamaica! Me done! Mi feel a way. It unfair to know I've been here as a Jamaican trying from nothing, almost even losing my life on several occasions to make this business possible.

“If I can get the car park, business will remain open as I have a vision and I would love to further my dream, but if I don't get the car park, the little area I have in front of the Marina will not do as ten cars will not pay my staff or the bills,” he stated whilst noting some increased operational overheads which he had to pay for monthly including utilities and infrastructural facilities including a multimillion-dollar solar system installed recently.

The marina, which Davis said he has inherited from his grandparents, has throughout the years provided employment for hundreds of people in and around the Harbour View community. The popular landmark located near the roundabout that serves as a transit point to the Norman Manley International Airport caters to scores of customers, including tourists who often stop by to have a meal and indulge in some good vibes.

Currently providing employment for about 15 persons, Davis said he is also concerned about the potential lost livelihoods of his workers.

“As locals we want to be given the opportunity to feed our own people, give them opportunities, and not just leave it to foreign investors,” he stated.