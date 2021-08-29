No roll-back!

The Government of Jamaica has rejected pleas from the island's manufacturers and exporters for a roll-back in shipping duties, in wake of spiralling transshipment costs, which are threatening their businesses and consumers with higher prices. The bad news was communicated to the exporters and manufacturers by Finance Minister Dr Nigel Clarke, who met with them on Thursday last (August 26).

The manufacturers and exporters wrote two separate letters to Minister Clarke three weeks ago, seeking help from the Government in addressing the rising shipping costs, proposing a limited relief in rolling back the additional duties from the rising shipping cost to pre-COVID levels. The Government said this will not happen.

During their meeting on Thursday, Dr Clarke made out a case for the duties to remain. President of the Jamaica Manufacturers and Exporters Association (JMEA) John Mahfood admitted to the Jamaica Observer that the finance minister made a convincing case even though his members were not pleased with the rejection of the roll back in customs duties.

Speaking with Sunday Finance, Mahfood explained that those at the meeting in the national interest accepted the finance minister's explanation that a roll back was not possible at this time given the pressing demands on the national budget in overcoming the COVID challenges. He added that this position would be taken back to the general membership.

Questioned about the specific reasons cited by the finance minister discarding the roll-back proposal, Mahfood responded saying, “based on his (Clarke) analysis that there were two reasons that he could not grant us our request primarily…in the scheme of things in terms of imports, the transportation cost as a percentage of total imports was quite small, only three per cent. And so, the extra duty that was payable would not have a material impact on the overall inflation rate.” Dr Clarke, he went on to state a second reason, “which was the extra demands placed on the government to fund the recovery efforts due to COVID-19 including the help given to the poor, buying the vaccines among other related matters. Therefore, the government needed all the revenue it could get in terms of duties and other taxes indicted and so for the greater good of the country, he could not grant the request of the roll back.”

Recently, Prime Minister Andrew Holding indicted that a roll-back is not on the cards, stating in the last COVID-19 press briefing that “in the past the Government would seek to reduce certain taxes and reduce certain duties. The problem with that and we hear the conversation about reducing the taxes is that what you end up doing is giving a benefit through a private entity without any guarantee that the reduction in the taxes or the duties or whatever, will be passed on.''

In concluding on this point Holness added, “You have a lot of leakages that you open up when you do that as well, because all of a sudden goods that [should] not benefit from the reduction in the duties will start to parade as those goods, and we've seen that happen quite a bit and so you end up losing a lot of revenues. So that's not a good way of saying you are doing something to the benefit of the poor.”

Both the finance minister and the prime minister said the extra funds earned at the port from the higher shipping fees will be used to help provide help to the most vulnerable at this time.

Jamaica's stance is unlike that of its Caricom neighbour Guyana. In that South American country, the Government has directed that its customs agency calculate customs duties, excise taxes, and input Value Added Tax (VAT) on goods imported on the cost of shipping applicable before the pandemic. That directive took effect on August 1 and will expire on January 31, 2022.

This roll back is being executed as a result of the marked increase in shipping costs from some countries, moving from an average of US$2,500 to as much as US$15,000 per 20- foot container and from US$3,500 to over US$20,000 for a 40-foot container. The facility will relinquish revenues of $4.8 billion over the six months period.