No rum shortage

THERE are indications that some wholesalers are hoarding J Wray & Nephew (JWN) White Overproof Rum in anticipation of a price increase, given recent news that a competitor will be increasing their spirit prices.

A number of retailers in downtown Kingston have complained in recent weeks of an inability to get JWN White Overproof Rum and wondering if other retailers are hoarding. Moreover, information from the manufacturer is that there is no shortage of the product and that adequate supplies have been sold to wholesalers.

When contacted, JWN senior director for commercial in Jamaica and the Caribbean Cecil Smith responded, “We have no evidence of hoarding taking place, but we are aware of consumer complaints that they are having trouble accessing our brands in some smaller outlets. We encourage these consumers to check with other outlets in close proximity.”

Pressed further about some customers' inability to get the product and their claims of hoarding, Smith replied, “We have no definitive evidence this is a widespread practice (hoarding) and encourage any retailer/s engaging in this practice to discontinue this activity.” He admitted that smaller wholesalers might be hoarding the product but not the bigger ones supplied directly by JWN.

With regard to reports of a shortage, Smith explained, “There are adequate supplies of Jamaica's favourite spirits available throughout the trade. All of our wholesalers and resellers have been restocked coming out of the peak demand period in Christmas.”

He added that regular wholesalers to whom JWN sells directly are operating business as usual, purchasing stocks, selling down and re-ordering as needed. The director declared that no price increase is being contemplated at this time, reiterating that those engaging in the practice of hoarding should desist immediately.

Comments on recent illicit rum seizure

In the meantime, JWN is heaping praises on the local police force for clamping down on another illegal production site for alcoholic beverages. The company was commenting on a recent operation by the police that resulted in the seizure of several bottles of illicit JWN White Overproof Rum that infringed on the company's copyrights.

Responding to the news, JWN said, “We note the quantity of products seized by the JCF's operations do not impact on the sale of our brands. However, we are concerned that this breaches the health and safety regulations that are in place to protect consumers, consumption of products that are not guided by the applicable safety regulations could negatively affect the consumer's health.”

The company has emphasised that its products are created with strict adherence to health and quality guidelines, whilst encouraging consumers to buy from reputable sources and to be discerning. JWN issued an advisory to its customers to detect illicit JWN White Overproof Rum.

“For our White Overproof Rum, look out for the red safety tamper evident seal, which when broken makes a 'crick' sound and breaks into several pieces. For our other brands, listen for the 'crick' sound which results from the breaking of our tamper evident safety seals,” the company said.