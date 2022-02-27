Not ready for the video light

JAMAICA is losing out on investments in the local film industry as the lack of tax incentives, resources and film production facilities have caused international film companies to pass over the country in favour of its Caribbean neighbours.

While the Jamaican culture and the strength of Brand Jamaica continue to tug on the heart strings of international film-makers, a lack of tax incentives continues to keep them at bay, according to Saeed Thomas, president of the Jamaica Film and Television Association (JAFTA).

“It [tax incentives] does create a barrier, for sure,” Thomas stated while on an Instagram live-stream with former Minister of Youth and Culture Lisa Hanna.

Remarking on the topic 'Moving Our Jamaican Film Industry Forward in the Current Global Reality', Thomas shared that, based on his experience, tax incentives were the number one concern among international production companies. He recalled going to the Clermont-Ferrand International Short Film Festival in France and pitching a film idea for co-production in Jamaica.

“As you're pitching to various people, one of the first reactions is: 'We love Jamaica, but do you guys have any tax incentives?” the JAFTA president informed.

In answering the question on tax incentives for international film companies, head of the Jamaica Film Commission Renee Robinson agreed that tax incentives are a viable and ideal means of attracting investment in the local film industry.

“But to be honest, [Jamaica] is a little bit behind the boat. Other countries have been utilising tax incentives for 30 years,” she noted.

“We all know that we had a relationship with the IMF [International Monetary Fund]. Our tax regime was not possible to create these types of structures. It wasn't possible for us. We kinda missed the boat on that one,” Robinson emphasised.

Instead, because Jamaica doesn't provide tax incentives for film production, the Jamaica Film Commission proposes other benefits to filming on the island, including providing a seamless film registration process.

“So once we know that there's a production that's landing in Jamaica, shooting in Jamaica, then we issue a film registration, which is essentially the permit to shoot on the island. And with that, it allows you to have access to the various additional permits that you might need. So if you need to get additional from the KSAMC (Kingston and St Andrew Municipal Corporation) or from the police or to use a drone… access to locations that might be public space, those are the kind of things that we can help with,” Robinson explained.

“There is a way for persons to bring in tools of the trade. I realise that maybe most people are not as aware. So there are incentives for Production Inputs Relief — PIR — it's partly between the Ministry of Culture and Jampro. We handle the management of it but the application goes to the Ministry of Culture,'' she also said.

The film commissioner said, too, that aside from tax incentives, film-makers are looking for local talent and content that “tap into global audience demand but still demonstrate cultural sensitivity”. With this in mind, she shared that one of the focuses of the Jamaica Film Commission is to facilitate talent development that resulst in the creation of “investment-ready, commercially viable” content.

In the same vein, Thomas said that JAFTA's focus has been on cultural exchange, capacity building and skills-sharing initiatives. He argued further that using these initiatives to build a community around film-making will only augur well for the growth of the local industry.

Over the past five years, the association, through its Propella programme, has supported the production of 16 films that “we've sent to market”.

“We also have the feature film lab, which is set to start soon and that's also in partnership with Jampro and the British Council,” Thomas revealed.

For Robert Maylor, script writer and producer of the Jamaican film Sprinter, providing tax incentives is just one area that the local industry can address to attract international investment. He pointed out that while countries like the Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico and Trinidad and Tobago offer between 25 and 35 per cent tax returns on film productions, they also had stage production facilities and human resources to work as part of the crew.

“We need to develop a crew base. Unfortunately we just don't have the capacity or the facilities to really provide those opportunities at this present time. So whether that's a post-production facility or on a bigger scale a sound stage environment, which would allow us to have multiple projects happening simultaneously,” Maylor commented.

“There's a space for non-creatives and people that are willing to be on crew...If there were more people willing to do the 'below-the-line' roles then we could have more films on the island at one time,” he added.

Maylor explained that non-creative and below-the-line roles included stylists, lighting technicians, among other roles. In making his point, he was agreeing with Twain Richardson, another panellist, that there were other career opportunities in the film industry that Jamaicans can consider.

“Going through school, you don't have people telling you about opportunities in film-making,” Richardson, who edited the documentary Britney VS Spears, said.

To this end, both Maylor and Richardson believe that institutions like the HEART Trust and universities should focus on offering certification in non-production areas.

Touching again on tax incentives, Maylor proposed that a $100 monthly telecoms tax on subscribers could subsidise the development of the local film industry, making it attractive to international production companies.

“Jamaica has lost out on projects over the last year. The Netflix movie Resort to Love was written and scripted for Jamaica, and the lack of incentives and the nervousness about crew and stage facilities is why Netflix decided to go to Mauritius,” the producer said.