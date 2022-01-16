Dear Claudienne

I am writing to you on behalf of myself and four colleagues who worked with the Manchester Municipal Corporation and are now retired and need your help.

Our concern is that even though the staff orders stated that we were due subsistence payments, some persons have received it and others have not. The five of us have not received any subsistence payments from the corporation since 2008.

Whenever we worked on weekends we were not paid taxi allowance or meal allowance. We have been waiting for the payments for the past two years since our retirement. In my case, I was employed to the Manchester Parish Council in 1972 and was seconded to the National Water Commission (NWC) on the 1st November 1984. I returned to the Manchester Parish Council in 1991 until my retirement in 2018.

Now that I have retired from the Manchester Municipal Corporation, they have refused to pay me for the period 1972 to 1984.

My wife is not working and we recently lost our daughter and have to be taking care of our granddaughter, so these funds are well needed.

FH

Dear FH

Tell Claudienne sent your complaint to the CEO of the Manchester Municipal Corporation on July 7, 2021.

On July 15, 2021 the CEO informed us that they had “carried out the necessary research and submitted same by email on 15/7/2021 to the permanent secretary of the Ministry of Local Government & Rural Development who will respond to you in this regard”.

On checking with the Ministry of Local Government the column was told that the Ministry of Finance had been asked to determine if the payments should be made to the five of you.

In December the ministry informed the municipal corporation that the five of you should not receive any additional payments.

Tell Claudienne has learned that subsistence on a daily basis is not paid by the ministry to persons who have substantive jobs with them. The payment is only due on special occasions, such as if the worker has to drive from Manchester to Kingston on an assignment.

Subsistence payments are also not paid by the ministry for taxis and supper if the worker is paid for overtime work, the column was told.

We wish you all the best.

Have a problem with a store, utility, a company? Telephone 876- 936-9436 or cell # 876-484-1349 or write to: Tell Claudienne c/o Sunday Finance, Jamaica Observer, 40-42 1/2 Beechwood Avenue, Kingston 5; or e-mail:edwardsc@jamaicaobserver.com. Please include a contact phone number.