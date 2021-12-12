Olivia Shaw-Lovell: Training in natural haircare, social enterprise

Olivia Shaw-Lovell, founder and executive director of Women of Destiny Jamaica Limited, has created a new social enterprise aimed at upskilling women in natural beauty care services and introducing them to a life of economic independence.

The enterprise, registered as HER (Healthy, Ethnic & Revolutionary) Services, offers natural haircare from its location in Fairview, Montego Bay, St James.

Started in July 2021, HER emerged from Women of Destiny, the non-governmental organisation (NGO) started by Shaw-Lovell in 2015, which aims to “help people develop and execute their vision for operating a sustainable NGO, and/or social enterprise.”

Shaw-Lovell is a social development consultant who means business, and so do the women who pass through the training she offers. Women of Destiny has given birth to this and other enterprises in the natural care industry, with the manager noting that the emerging business lines support training and subsistence for women affected by gender-based violence.

Natural haircare services offered are hair detox, hydration, deep conditioning and protein treatments; hair maintenance and styling including bantu knots, curl definition, twists, cornrows, twists outs and more. HER also offers clients other hair styling options including braids, crochet styles and locs. Starting January 2022, HER will also offer organic hair removal or the service of sugaring.

Hair sugaring is similar to waxing, but uses a sugar paste to apply to hair for removal. Five women have been trained in this field. In all, 18 women have been trained in natural beauty services at Women of Destiny. Some will also receive additional training in crochet and braids, for which there is sustainable demand.

Clients are also offered hair consultation with in-depth knowledge shared in haircare, and referred to products and a haircare plan.

“We engage in life-long learning about the natural haircare industry and other services to be able to advise our clients as expert professionals in the field,” Shaw-Lovell said.

The executive director says the haircare line was born out of “the need to foster an environment for survivors of gender-based violence (GBV) to garner financial independence.”

It has also helped them to understand that the cosmetology field is a profitable one. HER is an answer to the lack of natural haircare services available in western Jamaica, and has proven to be feasible.

The target market for the HER services is the natural hair community as well others who are interested in learning more about their hair and transitioning into the natural hair community, or those who want to protect their hair while wearing wigs.

MARKET VALUE

Shaw-Lovell estimates the value of this market in Jamaica is multimillion, noting as well that the small company “has less than five per cent of this market at the moment because there is so much room for growth.” The market is largely untapped, she believes.

Women trained by HER deliver a “memorable, empowering environment for each client, where we treat each client as a VIP,” the executive director states.

“In ensuring that our clients are satisfied, we consult with them in a timely manner before and during service to ensure we are able to understand their desires and expectations,” the company head said.

Most in demand are curl definition services and hair consultation “because most naturalists lack the knowledge of enhancing their curls and the guidance on the products that are best for their hair type.

Shaw-Lovell notes, “As African descendants we assume that our hair is dry and tough and can't be curled, but no matter the curl pattern on one's head, we are able to train their natural curls that will enhance if the correct haircare regime is maintained.”

CHALLENGES

HER natural haircare project began while she was overseas, and the manager says one of the first challenges was to find trustworthy staff and partners.

Capital to start the business was also a challenge and Shaw-Lovell used personal funds until this was alleviated when HER received US$1000 from the DIA LAB JA, a pitch tank (capital raising service for entrepreneurs) that helped with the initial cost of setting up and getting staff prepared for servicing clients.

The total investment in the business is approximately $2 million which she says is yet to be recouped. Shaw-Lovell states, “We are operating at a deficit and with an understanding landlord, we are able to push forward with marketing and servicing clients while we work to repay our debts.”

Overtime, she expects HER to become profitable, concluding, “the intention of our business is to offer an authentic experience of natural and organic solutions to the beauty industry by utilising organic products in all of our services.”